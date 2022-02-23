RFK Racing Weekly Advance | Fontana

Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Fontana

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Auto Club Speedway for the first time since 2020 this weekend to start a stretch of three-straight races on the West Coast. Fontana is the site of 15 wins overall for Jack Roush, including seven in the NASCAR Cup Series. Brad Keselowski has six-straight top-10s at the track, while Chris Buescher is coming off his best finish there two years ago.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Auto Club Speedway

Sunday, Feb. 27 | 3:30 p.m. ET

FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Natural Hat-Trick for RFK

In Feb. 2006, RFK accomplished one of the hardest feats in NASCAR, sweeping all three events at Auto Club Speedway. Mark Martin won in the NASCAR Truck Series on Friday, followed by wins from Greg Biffle and Matt Kenseth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NCS.

California Love

RFK has won at ACS seven times in the Cup series dating back to 1998, when Martin earned the first victory for the organization at the two-mile oval. Since then, Biffle, Kurt Busch, Carl Edwards and Kenseth have earned victories at ACS for team owner Jack Roush.

California Dreamin’

RFK won at least one race in one of NASCAR’s three major touring series at ACS for seven consecutive seasons from 2003-2009, tallying a total of 13 victories during that time frame.

Say Goodbye, Say Goodbye to Hollywood

RFK has left ACS with at least two victories during the same weekend four times, including a sweep of all three events in 2006. In addition, RFK swept both Xfinity races at ACS in 2005, while winning both the NCS and Xfinity races in the spring of that same season.

Jack Puttin’ it Down for Californ-i-a

RFK’s seven victories in the NCS at ACS are tied for sixth-most in the organization’s history with Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. ACS trails only Charlotte Motor Speedway (eight), Texas Motor Speedway (nine), Dover International Speedway (nine), Bristol Motor Speedway (11) and Michigan International Speedway (13) for the most Cup wins at one track.

Welcome to the Hotel California

RFK has earned six victories, 25 top-five finishes, 41 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 11.8 at ACS in the Xfinity Series. RFK swept the season series at ACS in 2004 and 2005 with drivers Biffle, Martin and Edwards.

Tale of the Tape

RFK has 127 Cup starts in Fontana with 52 top-10s, 30 top fives and seven wins. An RFK Ford has led 1441 laps at the 2-mile oval completing 29,000+ laps.

RFK Fontana Wins

1998 Martin Cup

2003 Busch Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-1 Kenseth Cup

2007-1 Edwards Cup

2008-1 Kenseth Cup

2009-1 Kenseth Cup

2004-1 Biffle NXS

2004-2 Biffle NXS

2005-1 Martin NXS

2005-2 Edwards NXS

2006-1 Biffle NXS

2007-1 Kenseth NXS

2000 Busch Truck

2006 Martin Truck