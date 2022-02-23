Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.23.22

This Week in Motorsports: February 21-27, 2022

· NCS/NXS: Auto Club Speedway (Fontana, Calif.) – February 26-27

· NHRA: Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park (Chandler, Ariz.) – February 27

PLANO, Texas (February 23, 2022) – NASCAR and NHRA are both on the West Coast this weekend as NASCAR makes its return to California after a successful event at the Los Angeles Coliseum, while the NHRA jets down from Pomona to the Phoenix area.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS

Wallace looks to continue strong start to the season… Bubba Wallace came within mere inches of his first Daytona 500 crown on Sunday evening, but the strong finish has the 23XI Racing team ready to take on California as they currently sit fourth in the overall point standings. Wallace is looking for his first Fontana top-10 finish in the Cup Series but did earn back-to-back top-10 results there in the Xfinity Series in 2016 and 2017.

Truex planning to add to Fontana success… Martin Truex Jr. had a solid start to the 2022 NASCAR season as he won both stages in the Daytona 500 before coming home in 13th. His solid stage results have him sitting in the top-five of the point standings heading into Auto Club Speedway. Truex won the 2018 running of the event – leading 125 of 200 laps.

Busch wants another Fontana trophy… In recent years, Kyle Busch has been the man to beat at Auto Club Speedway. The Las Vegas-native won Toyota’s first race at the track in 2013 and added two more victories in 2014 and 2019.

Bayne makes his return to Toyota… For the first time in over a decade, Trevor Bayne makes his return to Toyota in his first of seven scheduled starts for the Tennessee-native with Joe Gibbs Racing. Bayne scored his first four Xfinity Series poles with Toyota while driving for Michael Waltrip Racing in 2009 and 2010. He will be teammates with JGR full season drivers Brandon Jones and reigning Xfinity Series rookie of the year, Ty Gibbs, who is making his track debut.

Jones looking for redemption… Jones has been waiting a long time for Fontana redemption. The last time Xfinity cars were on track in Fontana in 2020, Jones won the pole and led the first 73 laps in his JGR Supra before encountering tire issues.

Earnhardt back for another race… Jeffrey Earnhardt is back aboard a Sam Hunt Racing entry this weekend after a solid top-15 finish to begin his tenure with the team. Earnhardt will be in the team’s flagship No. 26 Supra entry after wheeling the No. 24 in Daytona.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

Ashley plans to continue strong start to season… In his first race as part of Team Toyota, Justin Ashley delivered, driving his Toyota Top Fuel Dragster to the win with seven stellar passes. As the points leader, the New York-native looks to pad his lead with another strong performance in Phoenix.

Toyota GR Supra Funny Car solid in its debut… 2018 Funny Car champion J.R. Todd and former U.S. Nationals winner Alexis DeJoria had a solid start with their new Toyota GR Supras at Pomona – each scoring a round win. They are looking for more in Phoenix, a place where DeJoria scored her first career win in 2014.

Torrence reigning winner… Once he drives into Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Steve Torrence will have been the reigning winner of this race for nearly two years. The Arizona Nationals were cancelled in 2021 due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, and Torrence was the victor in 2020.

