WIGHT MOTORSPORTS WELCOMES BRANDON WATSON FOR 2022

(February 23, 2022) With only a few short months remaining until the start of the 2022 racing season Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) is hard at work preparing for competition. After a very successful four race stint last season, WMI and Stayner, Ontario driver Brandon Watson will compete full time in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

Watson made his Pinty’s Series debut last season subbing for an injured Mark Dilley at Flamboro Speedway. In an impressive performance he just missed a top-five finish coming home sixth. Watson also competed in the final three events at Delaware Speedway collecting two top-five results including a runner up finish.

Watson and WMI also worked together at the 2021 Snowball Derby in Florida. In an event that sees the top late model competitors from all over North America converge at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida to do battle, Watson was among the fastest cars on track. Running in the top ten until the late stages Watson finished an impressive14th in the 37-car field.

The RGC Sports Group is representing Brandon Watson and will be creating partnerships surrounding this program with WMI.

Quotes from David Wight, WMI Principal

“I think it’s easy to see why we wanted Brandon to join us full-time. You could see him improving with each race, with a little more seat time in testing and a full season of racing, he’ll be challenging for wins, no doubt about it”.

“Don’t let Brandon’s low-key personality fool you. He’s a fierce competitor”.

“The team will be supported in part by Tricorp again this season, but we do have room for some additional partners with this program that we hope to bring on board”.

Quotes from Brandon Watson, driver of the #9 Chevrolet

“I’m excited to team up with WMI and join the NASCAR Pinty’s Series fulltime. We had some success last year and I think we can do even better this season”.

“The road courses will be a learning experience, but with some practice I think it’ll be a lot of fun and we can do well”.

Brandon Watson will pilot the #9 Chevrolet for WMI, (switching from the #80) and joins a multi-car effort this season. Further driver and team announcements will be coming soon.

