Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Auto Club Speedway

Wise Power 400

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Poppy Bank Camaro ZL1

Start: 5th

Stage 1 Finish: 35th

Stage 2 Finish: 33rd

Finish: 9th

Quote:

“What a day! I felt like we had a really good car, and we were able to maintain good speed and move forward. Unfortunately, we had an issue with our shifter and lost six laps. I can’t believe we got all of them back and were even able to contend there at the end. I’m super proud of everyone on this No. 16 Poppy Bank Chevy team. My crew chief, Matt Swiderski, and everyone else at Kaulig Racing put together an incredible race car. It was really good and super fast – it was just a matter of being back on the lead lap.”



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 35th

Stage 1 Finish: 14th

Stage 2 Finish: 22nd

Finish: 23rd

Quote:

“Overall, it was a good race. We stayed on the lead lap and raced in the top 15 quite a bit. We made the car better with each stop as the race went on, so l’m proud of everyone the No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevy team for working hard all day. At the end, we were racing hard for 11th or 12th and made contact with the 12 car. It wasn’t the finish we wanted, and the car is a little torn up, but I’m happy with the performance of the car and the gains we made.”

Production Alliance Group 300

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Start: 1st

Stage 1 Finish: 6th

Stage 2 Finish: 7th

Finish: 7th

Quote:

“We had a really good start to our day getting on the pole – that was really cool for everyone at Kaulig Racing, and it shows we have speed in our race cars. The race was a challenge. We struggled a little with handling issues as the run would go on. We had a loose wheel, which put us way behind, and right as we were going to get the lap back, we got some debris on the grille and had to pit. To be able to rally back for a top-10 finish was big for us and ended up being a good points day. We still have to keep working to be better, but our day could have ended up much worse. I’m proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing for fighting so we could get a decent finish in our No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevy.”



Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Poppy Bank Chevrolet

Start: 5th

Stage 1 Finish: 9th

Stage 2 Finish: 6th

Finish: 12th

Quote:

“It was a disappointing day for sure. There were moments when I thought we’d be able to move forward, but we just struggled with speed. We struggled with adjustments on our No. 11 Poppy Bank Chevy, and we were way too loose during the last half of the race. We will work to be better as a team.”



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet

Start: 7th

Stage 1 Finish: 38th

Stage 2 Finish: 38th

Finish: 38th

Quote:

﻿“Our day started off so promising in the No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet. We had a super fast qualifying run and started the race 7th. Unfortunately, we had a mechanical issue and our car caught on fire. It wasn’t the run we wanted after such a strong qualifying effort. I’m proud of the hard work everyone at Kaulig Racing has been putting in, so hopefully we will rebound next weekend in Las Vegas.”



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.