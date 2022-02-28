Kaulig Racing’s Landon Cassill Driving Crypto Mass Adoption with StormX

February 28, 2022 (Lexington, N.C.) – Kaulig Racing and StormX, the leading Crypto Cashback app and Chrome extension have joined forces for five NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races starting with the Alsco Uniforms 300 this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The team announced earlier this year that as part of Voyager Digital’s primary partnership, it would be teaming up with the Crypto Cashback platform StormX to raise awareness and drive cryptocurrency inclusion for all. As part of this, Landon Cassill, who has been a long-time crypto advocate, will be racing his No.10 Chevrolet, fully branded with the StormX logo and colors.

NASCAR has seen a new wave of crypto partnerships established for the 2022 season, and this movement can be attributed to Cassill’s affinity and knowledge of crypto.

“My family and I make the majority of our purchases online, which is why the crypto cashback rewards with StormX are perfect for us.” said Cassill. “Travel is a huge chunk of my spending, as are hotels, so being able to receive cashback paid in crypto is a huge win, even more so when I factor in my membership bonuses.”

“Landon is no stranger to crypto, it was apparent from our first conversations that for him, it wasn’t about jumping on a bandwagon, but was about the potential it has to revolutionize the way we view personal finance,” said Matthew Chuen, CMO at StormX. “We are excited to be driving crypto inclusion with Landon and the team at Kaulig, and can’t wait to see him sporting the StormX logo on the track”

With two races in the 2022 NXS season under his belt, Cassill and the No.10 Kaulig Racing team will continue their west coast swing this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Landon (Cassill) is so knowledgeable about crypto and its platforms and the fact that he wants to share his expertise with NASCAR fans by bringing crypto-based partners on board at Kaulig Racing is very exciting”, said Kaulig Racing president, Chris Rice. “I for one am intrigued by the crypto industry and look forward to learning more.”

Prior to Cassill and StormX’s partnership at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5th for the Alsco Uniforms 300, Cassill is also taking part in StormX’s first ever invitation-only poker tournament at PokerGO’s Studio in Las Vegas, on March 3rd. Landon will join an 81-person strong line-up battling crypto founders, NBA players and poker pros to win a share of the $405k minimum prize pool.

As part of the new partnership, StormX will be the primary partner of the No.10 Chevy at four additional events during the 2022 NXS season at Dover International Speedway, Portland International Raceway, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, and Martinsville Speedway.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About StormX

StormX offers Crypto Cashback through its easy-to-use app, and Chrome extension, along with its upcoming physical debit card. Allowing users to supercharge their existing everyday purchases, and receive crypto rewards when they shop at 1000’s of stores globally, making StormX one of the easiest ways to earn crypto. StormX aims to drive crypto inclusion for all, but allowing users to seamlessly and easily earn without changing their habits. Boasting over 4,000,000 downloads across Android and iOS, StormX has paid out over $5.5m in crypto to-date. Start earning crypto when you shop online, sign-up at https://www.stormx.io.