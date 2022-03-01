Clean Harbors Partners With Thad Moffitt at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Statesville, NC – GMS Racing is proud to announce a new multi-race partnership with Clean Harbors, North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The partnership, which will include primary sponsorship on Thad Moffitt’s No. 43 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, will first be showcased at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night.

Thad Moffitt will make just his second-career NCWTS start driving the Clean Harbors Silverado RST, coming two weeks after his series debut at Daytona, which resulted in a solid 18th-place finish. The fourth-generation driver will experience Truck racing on an intermediate track for the first time, relying on past experience in the ARCA Menards Series to help acclimate him to the type of track.

“Clean Harbors was the first major partner in my career, and they have supported me since 2017. As I have progressed through the NASCAR ranks, Clean Harbors has been there in every step of the way, and I am super excited to bring them into the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with our Reaume Brothers Racing team along with the additional support from GMS Racing. It’s great to kick off the start of our 2022 partnership this weekend, and I look forward to representing them in additional races later this season. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a track that I’ve never been to before, and Clean Harbors has never been a primary sponsor of a truck, so this will be a new experience for all of us. I’m excited to continue to grow our partnership and am ready to debut this awesome looking Silverado!” said Moffitt prior to the announcement.

Through its subsidiary Safety-Kleen, Clean Harbors has been one of Petty’s longest partners – first providing the shop with parts washers in 1973. Today, Safety-Kleen services GMS and Reaume Bros Racing. As the official environmental services supplier of NASCAR, Safety-Kleen also collects all used oil, lubricants and liquid waste at the tracks, and then recycles, responsibly disposes of or re-refines those fluids.

“We’ve watched and backed Thad as he’s risen through the ranks year after year. We’re incredibly proud that he’s taking this next step into the Truck Series,” said Buddy Judy, Clean Harbors director of motorsports. “We’re especially excited to see him compete this year as the driver of the iconic No. 43. It’s a historic moment for the sport and, for the Clean Harbors family, it’s a full-circle realization after being partners with Thad’s grandfather and the Petty family for so long.”

Moffitt will compete in a hybrid schedule in 2022 which will include the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series and Trans AM. Additional details of Moffitt’s schedule along with further partnership announcements, will be forthcoming. Partnership opportunities are available for the No. 43 program – for all partnership inquiries please contact Stephen Moffitt via email at smoffitt@pettygms.com for more information.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races into Las Vegas on Friday, March 4th, for the running of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. The 134-lap race will be broadcasted live on FOX Sports 1 at 9:00 PM ET (6:00 PM local time). Tune-in to watch Thad Moffitt make his first laps in the No. 43 Clean Harbors Chevrolet Silverado RST!

For more information about Thad Moffitt, please visit his official website at www.thadmoffitt.com. Additionally, fans are encouraged to follow Thad on Twitter with the handle @ThadMoffitt and Instagram with the handle @ThadMoffitt46.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. To learn more about Clean Harbors, visit www.cleanharbors.com or its career site careers.cleanharbors.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn!

About Reaume Brothers Racing

Reaume Brothers Racing is entering their fifth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series fielding the No. 33 and No. 43 entries in 2022. The team is dedicated to providing unparalleled excellence and quality to our drivers, team members and partners. We are committed to building value by bringing and creating a culture of competitiveness, performance and teamwork. For more information, please visit www.reaumebrothersracing.com.

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.