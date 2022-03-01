United Rentals Backs Stewart-Haas Racing and Driver Ryan Preece

World’s Largest Equipment Rental Company an Official Partner of SHR

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (March 1, 2022) – United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) has joined Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) as an official partner, with the largest equipment rental company in the world serving as a primary sponsor of the NASCAR team’s reserve driver, Ryan Preece, for select races in 2022.

In addition to performing yearlong simulator work for SHR, Preece is running a mix of races across each of NASCAR’s top-three national touring series – Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck. United Rentals will make its debut with Preece this Friday in the Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where the 31-year-old from Berlin, Connecticut, will drive the No. 17 United Rentals Ford F-150 for David Gilliland Racing in the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200.

United Rentals will return as the primary sponsor of Preece and the No. 17 Ford F-150 at two more Truck Series races – March 19 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and May 6 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. United Rentals will also sponsor Preece in one Cup Series race and one Xfinity Series race in 2022, with details regarding those two races to be announced at a later date.

“Motorsports is all about getting the job done quickly and efficiently without sacrificing safety or performance. That’s what we do every day at United Rentals. We help companies big and small grow through collaboration and teamwork, and our partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing and Ryan Preece allows us to demonstrate the power of working united on the racetrack while simultaneously engaging with our customers and employees,” said Dale Asplund, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, United Rentals.

Preece made two Truck Series starts last year, winning in his series debut June 18 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. He is a two-time Xfinity Series victor, winning in July 2017 at Iowa Speedway in Newton and in April 2018 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Preece spent the last three seasons (2019-2021) competing fulltime in Cup.

“I’ve always been hands-on in preparing my racecars, and that has meant being hands on when it comes to getting the resources I need to go racing. I feel like I’ve done every job on the racecar and in the shop, so that means I know my way around a lot of the equipment United Rentals provides,” said Preece, a dedicated Ford Performance driver in each series in which he competes. “Scissor lifts, forklifts, generators, air compressors – I’ve rented them and run them. This partnership with United Rentals is as authentic as they come, and I’m proud to represent them.”

Preece is especially known for his exploits on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. He won the series championship in 2013 and has amassed 25 victories, three of which came last year – July 17 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, Aug. 6 at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway, and Sept. 10 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

“Ryan joined Stewart-Haas Racing at the beginning of the year and his value to our organization is already being felt,” said Brett Frood, President, SHR. “He epitomizes the old-school racing mentality that is at the core of our organization’s DNA. The opportunity to race for a trophy at Las Vegas will only enhance the intangibles he has been providing to our teams. United Rentals will be proud to have such an incredible competitor and brand ambassador.”

About United Rentals:

United Rentals, Inc., is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,278 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 20,100 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.72 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Additional information about United Rentals is available at www.UnitedRentals.com.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, one NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and more than 90 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com and on social at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.