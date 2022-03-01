How Old Do You Have To Be To Ride A Dirt Bike?

Dirt Bike riding is an enjoyable experience to have. No wonder your child wishes to get started on riding one as soon as possible. Generally, your kid can start indoor riding on an electric dirt bike at the age of three.

To consider the legal age of dirt bike riding, it depends on the state you’re living in. For example, there is no age limit for riding a dirt bike in countries like the UK and America.

On an important note, before you let your child ride a dirt bike off-road, it’s better for them to get the handle on a dirt bike first.

Coming up next, we’ll go through different aspects of dirt bike’s age limitations such as the age limit to ride off-road, choosing the right bike, different dirt bikes for different age groups, etc.

Let’s get right on it, shall we?

Age Limit To Riding A Dirt Bike Off-Road

Riding a dirt bike indoors and riding it off-road are two very different things. Although your child can start riding on a dirt bike indoors at the age of three. You must be patient and let them have a little bit of practice perfecting their bike’s handling and proper control.

In our opinion, you shouldn’t drive off-road until the age of twelve or more. So you can gain more experience and be better prepared to ride a dirt bike off-road. Although it’s true it can differ from person to person. To make sure of utmost safety you can choose a safe dirt bike for 13-year-olds off-road riding.

Choosing The Right Bike For Your Kid

Getting a new dirt bike is pretty exciting for your kid. Choosing the right one is crucial to growing as a young bike rider. You can’t just hand them a dirt bike that’s totally unfit for your child. You shouldn’t push your child to get started, remember every child takes their own time to get started on a task.

While browsing different dirt bikes for your kid, don’t compromise on safety measures. It means you need to choose a bike that is easy to handle and a bike’s throttle that helps them maintain a balanced course. Choose the bike’s height and weight according to your kid’s strength.

You can find two types of dirt bikes in the market one is two-stroke another is four-stroke. The two-stroke model is suited for the initial face and the four-stroke model is more suited for a bit advanced level dirt bike riders.

A Dirt Bike For Different Age Group

A dirt bike can differ with different age groups. We intend to cover every single one in the following segment.

Let’s begin:

Age Dirt Bike’s Type Gears Training Wheels 3 to 6 years old Electric and gas 50cc max Gears Yes 7 to 9 years old Patrol and Gas65 to 85 cc max Clutch & Gears Unlikely 10 to 11 years old Patrol and Gas65 to 110 cc max Clutch & Gears No 12 to 18 years old Patrol and Gas125 to 450cc max Clutch & Gears No

Three To Six Years Of Age Group

In this age group of 3 to 6, if the dirt bike is over 10mph, the bike might be more powerful than your kid can handle. So be very cautious of choosing a bike’s cc not more than 50, which gives a maximum of 3mph mileage.

At this time your kid needs proper guidance and remember to be patient with your child. Your proper guidance helps your child to develop their skills faster. At this age, your kid won’t have as much strength as later on, so choosing a lightweight dirt bike will help them to control the bike easily.

Seven To Nine Years Of Age Group

At this stage of life, generally, kids tend to be more used to riding a dirt bike and will desire a more powerful motorcycle. Although it completely depends on your kid’s dirt bike riding experience.

At this time of age, It’s very common to have a hunger for learning new tricks. It could either ride the bike at high speed or do different styles of stunts. A dirt bike of 65 to 85cc should be enough to meet their desired adrenaline.

Ten To Eleven Years Of Age Group

When your little one grows up, their needs grow up with them. That means they are now able to handle a much more powerful bike but not over 110 ccs. But don’t give them something they’re not ready to match up with.

Because as they grow up they would try to chew more than they can swallow. Don’t compromise their safety. Give them a dirt bike that comes with tiptop safety features. After that just relax and watch them acknowledge their skills.

Age Group Of Teenagers(12-18)

At this stage of life, your little one is growing up to be a man and will need a more sturdy and stable dirt bike. A dirt bike of 125cc should be enough to fulfill their needs. Although some kids can go as far as 450cc.

In your eyes, they’ll always be your little ones but you can’t ignore the fact that they grew up. Now they’re fully equipped to control more powerful dirt bikes and will want to sign up for sports competitions like Dirt Races.

Riding A Dirt Bike – Is It Safe For Your Kid?

Indeed dirt bike riding is a fun experience to have, but you should know it has its fair share of danger. That’s why many parents feel hesitant to let their children learn dirt bike riding.

We won’t sugarcoat it, accidents do happen while riding dirt bikes. If your child is not careful the accident could be fatal. So we suggest you provide your kid with proper protective gear that can keep your little one safe from any major injuries.

Dirt Bike Riding Gears for Kids

Dirt bike riding is an active sport that deals with close contact with the riders. Your little one is bound to fall several times while learning to ride on a dirt bike. No matter how hard you try it’s unavoidable.

The only action you can take is to provide your child with protective gear while they’re on the bike. Let’s look into those protective gears in the following part.

Helmet

The most important part of the human body is the brain. So while your youngster is growing up and developing in dirt bike riding the head needs absolute protection.

In such cases, a good quality helmet comes in handy. Remember not any helmet will do, you must choose one that fits perfectly and cover their full face.

Goggles

While riding a rider must have a clear vision of where they’re going. As you know in a dirt bike ride it’s common to deal with incoming specks of dirt and dust in the road.

To protect your child from the incoming debris they’ll need a pair of goggles. A good quality pair will help your kid to have complete focus on the road.

Gloves

A dirt bike is built for off-road riding and riding a bike off-road needs a firm grip. Otherwise, a rider might lose their balance and fall over. In such a case, a quality pair of gloves come in handy.

So, good-quality gloves can help your kid to have a firm grip on the dirt bike. Not only it’ll help to have a firm grip but protect their hand from getting bruised.

Footwears

A pair of boots can help shield your little one’s foot while riding a dirt bike. So you can choose a pair of good-quality boots that fits your child perfectly. They’ll definitely help your kid to have better control on the bike.

Elbow, Knee Guard & Body Armor:

Providing your child with protective gears can ease your palpitations. So, get your kid a pair of elbow guards, knee guards, and good body armor to protect your child from every possible harm.

Last Words

As a parent, it’s customary to have a protective intention towards your little one. But it’s also true that you won’t always be around to protect your child. All you can do is prepare your kid to handle any situation right.

In the previous discussion so far, we tried to cover all the basic things you need to know to get started on teaching your kid to ride a dirt bike. Remember to provide him with every possible protective gear mentioned above to ensure your child’s utmost safety.