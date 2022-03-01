Search
SEXTON GATLIN RACING OPENS SOUTHWEST SEASON THIS WEEKEND

By Official Release
(Lakeside, CA, February 28, 2021) 2021 Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series champion Grant Sexton will begin defense of his title this Saturday and Sunday, March 5th, and 6th, during the California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta at the Imperial Valley Raceway. Sexton Gatlin Racing teammates joining the returning “King” for the opening SWLS race of 2022 will be his father Brent and older Brother, Dalton.

Sexton Gatlin Racing’s Dalton Sexton won the last SWLS race at the Imperial Valley Raceway two years ago this weekend.

The weekend’s events will be the first for the 17-year-old defending champion since the New Year’s “Tulsa Shootout” in Oklahoma. For Dalton and Brent, it will be their first races since November’s “Hangtown 100” in Placerville, California.

This week’s races will mark the first time SGR has been back on the Imperial County track since the first week of March in 2020. That appearance was for the first-ever SWLS races and the Lakeside, California-based team swept the podium with Dalton notching his first-ever Lightning Sprint Car win on the second day. Teammates Chris Crowder from Colorado and San Diego’s David Bezio placed second and third in the same race.

This Saturday’s show will be under the lights and will start at 5:00 p.m.  Sunday’s finale will begin at 1:00 p.m. Both races will be wingless.  Admission to each race is free with a ticket to the California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta.  The ¼-mile oval is located on the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds at 200 East 2nd Street in Imperial, California 92251.

This weekend’s races will be the first of an ambitious 31-event schedule for SGR in 2022. Before the season ends, the three-car team will have competed on 13 different tracks in six states (California, Arizona, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington).

Next up after the races in Imperial will be a return to Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway for the second year in a row on March 11th and 12th. The high-speed 3/8-mile clay oval is minutes away from the Colorado River and is only 20 minutes from Laughlin.

To keep up with all the exploits of the Sexton/Gatlin Racing Team, be sure to visit the team’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Sexton-Gatlin-Racing-1173560279445564/

Sexton/Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2022 season possible. Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, Swift Powdercoat, Maxima Oil, Infiniti Shocks and an extra special thanks to Scotty and Jimmy Keys.

Plans are already underway for another busy season in 2022. If you or your business wants to partner up with one of the most visible Lightning Sprint teams on the West Coast, please call (619) 454-6945.

Sexton Gatlin Racing 2022 Schedule

2022 Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series Schedule

March4             Imperial Valley Raceway                                               POWRi              Wingless

March 5            Imperial Valley Raceway                                               POWRi              Wingless

March 10          Mojave Valley Raceway (Practice)                                 POWRi              Winged

March 11          Mohave Valley Raceway                                                POWRi              Winged

March 12          Mohave Valley Raceway                                                POWRi              Winged

March 25          Bakersfield Speedway                                                  CLS                  Winged

April 23            Imperial Valley Raceway                                               POWRi              Wingless

April 30             Barona Speedway                                                        POWRi              Winged

May 14             Barona Speedway                                                        POWRi              Wingless

May 28             Central Missouri Speedway (National)                          POWRi              Winged

May 29             Central Missouri Speedway (Nationals)                        POWRi              Winged

June 8              Barona Speedway                                                        POWRi              Winged

June 25             Barona Speedway                                                        POWRi              Winged

July 9               Barona Speedway                                                        POWRi              Wingless

July 14             Deming Speedway (Clay Cup)                                       Open                Winged

July 15             Deming Speedway (Clay Cup)                                      Open                Winged

July 16             Deming Speedway (Clay Cup)                                       Open                Winged

August 11        Minkota Nationals                                                         POWRi              Winged

August 12        Minkota Nationals                                                         POWRi              Winged

August 13        Minkota Nationals                                                         POWRi              Winged

August 14        Minkota Nationals                                                         POWRi              Winged

Sept. 14           Perris Auto Speedway (with USAC/CRA)                         POWRi              Winged

October 1         Barona Speedway                                                        POWRi              Winged

October 8         Mojave Valley Raceway                                                 POWRi/CLS       Winged

October 13       Lemoore Raceway (California Cup)                                Open                Winged

October 14       Lemoore Raceway (California Cup)                                Open                Winged

October 15       Lemoore Raceway (California Cup)                                Open                Winged

October 23       Imperial Valley Raceway                                               POWRi              Wingless

Nov. 15             Bakersfield Speedway                                                  BCRA/CLS         Winged

Nov. 17            Petaluma Speedway                                                     BCRA/CLS         Wingless

Nov. 18            Petaluma Speedway                                                     BCRA/CLS         Wingless

Nov. 19            Petaluma Speedway                                                     BCRA/CLS         Wingless  



Official Release
