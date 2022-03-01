SEXTON GATLIN RACING OPENS SOUTHWEST SEASON THIS WEEKEND

(Lakeside, CA, February 28, 2021) 2021 Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series champion Grant Sexton will begin defense of his title this Saturday and Sunday, March 5th, and 6th, during the California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta at the Imperial Valley Raceway. Sexton Gatlin Racing teammates joining the returning “King” for the opening SWLS race of 2022 will be his father Brent and older Brother, Dalton.

Sexton Gatlin Racing’s Dalton Sexton won the last SWLS race at the Imperial Valley Raceway two years ago this weekend.

The weekend’s events will be the first for the 17-year-old defending champion since the New Year’s “Tulsa Shootout” in Oklahoma. For Dalton and Brent, it will be their first races since November’s “Hangtown 100” in Placerville, California.

This week’s races will mark the first time SGR has been back on the Imperial County track since the first week of March in 2020. That appearance was for the first-ever SWLS races and the Lakeside, California-based team swept the podium with Dalton notching his first-ever Lightning Sprint Car win on the second day. Teammates Chris Crowder from Colorado and San Diego’s David Bezio placed second and third in the same race.

This Saturday’s show will be under the lights and will start at 5:00 p.m. Sunday’s finale will begin at 1:00 p.m. Both races will be wingless. Admission to each race is free with a ticket to the California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta. The ¼-mile oval is located on the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds at 200 East 2nd Street in Imperial, California 92251.

This weekend’s races will be the first of an ambitious 31-event schedule for SGR in 2022. Before the season ends, the three-car team will have competed on 13 different tracks in six states (California, Arizona, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington).

Next up after the races in Imperial will be a return to Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway for the second year in a row on March 11th and 12th. The high-speed 3/8-mile clay oval is minutes away from the Colorado River and is only 20 minutes from Laughlin.

Sexton/Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2022 season possible. Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, Swift Powdercoat, Maxima Oil, Infiniti Shocks and an extra special thanks to Scotty and Jimmy Keys.

Plans are already underway for another busy season in 2022. If you or your business wants to partner up with one of the most visible Lightning Sprint teams on the West Coast, please call (619) 454-6945.

Sexton Gatlin Racing 2022 Schedule

2022 Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series Schedule

March4 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Wingless

March 5 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Wingless

March 10 Mojave Valley Raceway (Practice) POWRi Winged

March 11 Mohave Valley Raceway POWRi Winged

March 12 Mohave Valley Raceway POWRi Winged

March 25 Bakersfield Speedway CLS Winged

April 23 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Wingless

April 30 Barona Speedway POWRi Winged

May 14 Barona Speedway POWRi Wingless

May 28 Central Missouri Speedway (National) POWRi Winged

May 29 Central Missouri Speedway (Nationals) POWRi Winged

June 8 Barona Speedway POWRi Winged

June 25 Barona Speedway POWRi Winged

July 9 Barona Speedway POWRi Wingless

July 14 Deming Speedway (Clay Cup) Open Winged

July 15 Deming Speedway (Clay Cup) Open Winged

July 16 Deming Speedway (Clay Cup) Open Winged

August 11 Minkota Nationals POWRi Winged

August 12 Minkota Nationals POWRi Winged

August 13 Minkota Nationals POWRi Winged

August 14 Minkota Nationals POWRi Winged

Sept. 14 Perris Auto Speedway (with USAC/CRA) POWRi Winged

October 1 Barona Speedway POWRi Winged

October 8 Mojave Valley Raceway POWRi/CLS Winged

October 13 Lemoore Raceway (California Cup) Open Winged

October 14 Lemoore Raceway (California Cup) Open Winged

October 15 Lemoore Raceway (California Cup) Open Winged

October 23 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Wingless

Nov. 15 Bakersfield Speedway BCRA/CLS Winged

Nov. 17 Petaluma Speedway BCRA/CLS Wingless

Nov. 18 Petaluma Speedway BCRA/CLS Wingless

Nov. 19 Petaluma Speedway BCRA/CLS Wingless