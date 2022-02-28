Dakota Dickerson Joins Jr III Racing for Sebring 12 Hours

Mooresville, NC (28 February 2022) – Jr III Racing has set their Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts lineup with the addition of IMSA Champion Dakota Dickerson in the No. 30 Airbnb Ligier JS P320. Dickerson joins Ari Balogh and Garett Grist for the team’s first endurance event of the 2022 season.

Ahead of his IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship debut, the 25-year-old has yielded an impressive resume. Dickerson claimed the top title of Champion in IMSA Prototype Challenge last season with five consecutive podium appearances including a victory at Watkins Glen International. Champion is a familiar title for Dickerson who also held the title in F3 Americas (2019) and F4 United States Championships.

Dickerson brings extensive knowledge of the Ligier platform with 17 starts in the prototype.

“I am excited to be joining Jr III Racing for the Sebring 12 Hours,” said DIckerson. “Being familiar with the Ligier as well as competing against the team, it was an easy yes because I know the quality of the car and the pace are top notch. Our test together went very well and working with Ari (Balogh), Garett (Grist) and the crew came naturally. My goal is to perform and hopefully help bring the No. 30 Airbnb Ligier to victory circle.

The 12 Hours of Sebring is the second ever endurance event and third IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship event for Jr III Racing. The team made their first attempt at endurance racing at the 2021 season finale Petit Le Mans. Balogh, Grist and Spencer Pigot combined to take second place after ten hours of racing.

The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts begins Saturday, March 19th at 10:00am ET. Live flag-to-flag coverage of the event will be available on Peacock with coverage on USA Network beginning at 3:30pm ET.