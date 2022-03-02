Kaulig Racing and Daniel Hemric Go All-in with South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas

LEXINGTON, N.C. (March 2, 2022) – Kaulig Racing and Daniel Hemric will team up with Las Vegas-based South Point Hotel & Casino for both the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

South Point Hotel & Casino, a longtime partner of Hemric’s, will be the primary partner on his No. 11 Chevrolet this weekend for the Alsco Uniforms 300, as well as the primary partner on his No. 16 Camaro ZL1 the following day for the Pennzoil 400.

Hemric, who has seven starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NXS, has earned three top five-finishes at the track, one of which came with partner, South Point Hotel & Casino in 2020.

“South Point Hotel and Casino, as well as the Gaughan family, have been loyal partners of mine for quite a few years,” said Hemric. “I’m super thankful to them for wanting to continue our friendship and partnership and share with me the vision we have at Kaulig Racing.”

With a rich history spanning over two decades throughout NASCAR, South Point Hotel & Casino is thrilled to team up with Kaulig Racing and the reigning NXS champion, Daniel Hemric.

“We are excited to grow our partnership with Daniel Hemric and Kaulig Racing for both Las Vegas races this 2022 NASCAR season, said Ryan Growney, General Manager of South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. “The entire South Point family is looking forward to cheering on Hemric and his team.”

In the NXS alone, Kaulig Racing has earned one win, two top five and 11 top-10 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This weekend’s Pennzoil 400 will mark Kaulig Racing’s first start at the track in the NCS.

“We’re thrilled to have South Point Hotel & Casino onboard in Las Vegas this weekend for both races,” said team president, Chris Rice. “We have been loyal customers of theirs for the past few of years, and they have displayed industry-wide hospitality that is unmatched. We are excited to be able to continue our great relationship with South Point this year for our first, full-season in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

The Alsco Uniforms 300 will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 5 on FS1, followed by the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday March 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.