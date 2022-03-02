Football, NBA, cricket, and tennis are some of the popular sports people bet online. However, study shows that there are quite interesting things you can bet on online casinos.

Some of these things may look bizarre. But the fact is punters enjoy predicting about them and actually earn money if they predict correctly.

Apart from those big and usual things people bet on, there are many options for you. Let’s throw our eyes into some of the weird things you can bet on legally. On this, XL-BET has an extra exciting catalogue of casino games you can bet on.

In addition to that, here is a list of things you can legally bet on online:

Cheese-Rolling

Cheese Rolling is like NASCAR, except there are no cars but people rolling on cheese. The cheese (usually round in shape) should be old and heavy. The game is simple. The player that rolls the fastest downhill (of course, with the cheese), wins the game.

It is also important to mention that cheese-rolling stakeholders made a formal application to the International Olympic Committee. The aim of the application was to have cheese-rolling recognized as one of the sports thus be included in subsequent Olympic games.

Sadly, IOC declined the request. But even if cheese-rolling officials’ application was denied, punters continue to enjoy the game.

Bog Snorkeling

I bet you’ve ever heard of the Word Bog Snorkeling Championship. The annual event usually takes place in Britain thanks to the environment. Participants are required to come to Britain with snorkels and flippers to enjoy the game.

One rule about bog snorkeling is that it should take place at a time the weather is at its worst. The annual event attracts hundreds of thousands of participants from across the world.

While Great Britain has been home for bog snorkeling several times, efforts to change to other locations have proved futile. Countries with deep blue seas, luscious hillsides, and golden beaches have a higher chance of hosting the event.

Fortunately, the United Kingdom has all these attributes. The game starts when participants compete against each other. For one to be declared a winner, he/she should complete two lengths of possibly the world’s stinking bog water as fast as possible.

Although rare and unknown to many people, punters love playing bog snorkeling and winners get huge stakes.

Floorball

Floorball is a variation of lacrosse and hockey. This game can be traced back to Sweden, where the game started in the 1960s. Although it started in Sweden, floorball has spread to several countries within the European Union.

Some of the countries where floorball is common include, Estonia, Denmark, the Czech Republic, and Norway. In addition, this game is gaining roots in Australia, Japan, Singapore, Canada, and the USA.

Thanks to the popularity of this game, bookmakers are now offering punters competitive odds. With what has already been done, there is no doubt that more betting sites will provide odds that are even more lucrative in the future.

Pesapallo

The name may sound as if it is a pasta dish but that is not what Pesapallo is. In fact, Pesapallo is a game widely played in Finland. Other countries where this game has massive players include Switzerland, Germany, and Australia.

Perhaps the best description of this game is baseball because it features a ball and a bat. At the moment, only a handful of bookies offer pesapallo bets. Many of these bookies are headquartered in Scandinavia.

Wife-Carrying

For a long time now, the wife-carrying sport has been considered a novelty. The sport has a great comedic twinge. In recent years, things around this game have taken a serious twist. Yes, today, there is World Wife-Carrying Championship. The event is held annually in Sonkajaervi, a small lucrative town in Finland

Although the main tenets of the game are fitness, honor, and prestige, it is still fun to take part or to watch. A few years ago, a bookmaker requested to put the game’s odds and within a short time, the odds attracted massive subscribers.

The date and place for the 2022 World Wife-Carrying Championship (WWCC) have been set. The event will take place in Sonkajaervi, Finland from July 1-2.

Ferret Bingo

You may have heard of Boo the Monkey or Paul the Octopus. They have been used to give their prediction on who would win the World Cup. In fact, if my memory serves me right, the two were used to predict the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 United States of America Presidential Elections winners.

Not long ago, ferrets were nowhere to be seen. Nobody knew about them or even if people knew them, nobody thought they’d be used for high-end prediction. The trick is ferrets are placed inside cages.

The cages have a variety of exit tunnels that are numbered. The ferret then chooses an exit tunnel, which is taken as the winning number. In some of the past events, there have been allegations of tampering with tunnels.

However, more security measures and transparency in the game have been put in place. With this, the future of ferret bingo is bright. Bookmakers in this kind of game offer punters with odds they must decide on.

It is more fun taking part in ferret bingo than you could imagine.

UFOs

For centuries, humans have feared Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) but not anymore. Today, bookmakers are earning lots of money by offering odds on UFOs. If you are wondering how odds in this weird yet interesting thing to bet on work, take a breath.

Bookmakers as wagers on what year humanity will ever discover alien life. The options can range from the year 2022 to 2025 or even beyond. It is true that the subject of the existence of aliens may sound foreign to many people.

It may be even laughable while others may simply turn a deaf ear to the mere mention of UFOs. But the truth the issue of Unidentified Flying Objects is a huge business not just for the bookies but also a source of enjoyment for punters.