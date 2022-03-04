Petty GMS Event Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Goettl Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Dillon has competed in seven NASCAR Cup Series events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, notching a 10th-place result in 2020. The 30-year-old has also participated in seven NASCAR Xfinity Series races, earning an eighth-place finish in his last start at the Nevada oval in September 2021. In addition, Dillon has two NASCAR Truck Series starts, posting two top-10 results.

We Do Things the Right Way, Not the Easy Way: Goettl (gEHt-uhl), a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing maintenance, repair and replacement services in the residential market, will serve as primary partner on Dillon’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Goettl is a company doing things the right way not the easy way since 1939.

Trackside Live: Dillon will kick off race day morning at Trackside Live in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Fan Zone on Sunday, March 6, from 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. PT. – About Goettl: Goettl is a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing maintenance, repair and replacement services to the residential market. Founded in 1939, Goettl has established a reputation for customer service, quality and innovation and today services the Southwestern U.S. through nine branches across Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas. Additional information about Goettl can be found at www.goettl.com.

From the Drivers Seat: What are your thoughts heading into Las Vegas with a new partner? “I’m excited to welcome Goettl on board the No. 42 Chevrolet for this weekend in Las Vegas. To be partnered with another company from Las Vegas is special not only for myself but for Petty GMS. Goettl is no stranger to our sport, but what I appreciate most about their company is their desire to do things the right way even if it’s not the easy way. In order to sustain success in any business, you must have that outlook. The goal is to have the Goettl colors up front on Sunday.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Jones has competed in nine NASCAR Cup Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, collecting three top-10 results in 2018, 2020 and 2021 respectively. In addition, Jones has two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (one top-five finish) and two races in the NASCAR Truck Series (one win in 2014) at the Nevada oval.

Nutrition for the Brain: FOCUSfactor will serve as primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Speedway. As the anchor sponsor on the No. 43 machine, FOCUSfactor’s blue and green colors will be sported for a total of 26 races during the 2022 Cup Series season.

Youngest Pole Winner: Jones continues to hold the record for the youngest pole award winner in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Earning the award in 2018, the Michigan native was just 22 years, three months and 17 days old.

Firsts for Petty GMS: One week ago at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, Jones collected a series of firsts for Petty GMS in the NASCAR Cup Series – first front row starting position (second), first laps led and first top-five finish (third) in a points paying event. ﻿- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Drivers Seat: Coming off a strong run at Fontana, what are the expectations for Las Vegas? ﻿”These first few races seem to set the tone for your year, so for our FOCUSfactor team to come out and run strong right off the bat is a huge win. Just to go out and not only run up front, but to have race winning speed at times and an opportunity to win is great. I’m really looking forward to Vegas and the rest of the season. I was before, but when you go out and have a run like we did at Fontana, it really gets your expectations high and gets you excited to go back to the track every week. Hopefully we keep the momentum going this weekend and have another great race car to run up front with.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as “The King,” accumulated over 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow Petty GMS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.