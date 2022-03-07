Mid-Race Spin Relegates Keselowski to 24th in Vegas

No. 6 Fastenal Team Poised for Solid Run Before Spin

LAS VEGAS (March 6, 2022) – Brad Keselowski was in the mix and poised for a solid run Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but a spin just past lap 100 set him back as he ultimately finished 24th in the Fastenal Ford Mustang.

Keselowski, a three-time winner at LVMS, was inside the top five just after leading a few laps and had track position on his side, before a spin set him multiple laps down. Despite a few late-race cautions, he was unable to get back on the lead lap, which ultimately kept him outside of a solid finishing position.

Keselowski began the day from the 15th spot, and had worked his way to the top-10 just 30 laps in. He would finish the opening stage in 13th, when a strategy call on pit road by crew chief Matt McCall put him the first car off pit road, lining back up second for the ensuing restart.

He held strong in the top five for the next 10 laps before spinning at the front of the field. He went two laps down to the leaders, and later got his laps back, but lost them back when he was forced to pit road late for scheduled service.

The West Coast swing concludes next week at Phoenix Raceway. Sunday’s race is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM.