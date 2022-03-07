Petty GMS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Goettl Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 32nd

FINISH: 20th

POINTS: 19th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “The Goettl team battled hard today. We had our work cut out for us from the beginning after qualifying didn’t go how we wanted. But what I’m so proud of this team for is that we never quit. When things may not be going our way, we continue to dig in and keep battling together. For most of the race, our No. 42 Chevrolet was on the loose side which hindered me from charging into the corner like I needed to. Jerame (Donley, crew chief) kept making adjustments on the handling and did a nice job of managing tires throughout the race. Finishing inside the top-20 is our expectation, but we are hungry for more. We’ll keep pushing to make our cars better and go fight in Phoenix.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 23rd

FINISH: 31st

POINTS: 15th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Not the way we wanted to end the day. Our FOCUSfactor Chevrolet showed speed once again and we were in position to finish solidly inside the top-10, which are both positives to take away. The car was on the tight side for most of the race, but Dave (Elenz, crew chief) kept working on the handling every stop. We worked our way forward from the start, had to overcome a brake fluid issue and then drove back to the front after losing the track position. Pretty sure I passed more cars under green than anyone else today. The No. 43 team will keep building on the speed our cars are showing and now shift our focus to Phoenix.”

