Burton finishes 16th

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team rode a late-race surge to a 16th-place finish in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Burton started the race from 19th place, and spent much of the race just outside the top 20. He had several close calls, which led to damage on the right rear of the No. 21 Mustang and a flat tire at one point.

The Motorcraft/Quick Lane crew rose to the occasion, made the necessary repairs and in the process also improved the handling of the car, even though poor track position often kept him from capitalizing on the improved performance.

The Pennzoil 400 ended with a green-white-checkered-flag, overtime run to the finish. Crew chief Brian Wilson elected to bring Burton to pit road for four fresh tires and fuel for the final laps.

The rookie driver then used some impressive moves in the final laps to make his way to 16th, his best running position of the day, at the checkered flag.

“I felt like we had a real up-and-down day,” Burton told reporters at the track after the race.

“We ended up in the wall trying to miss a crash and then ended up hitting somebody trying to miss a crash.

“And every time we would get any track position we seemed to lose it. It’s a track-position race and lots of challenges trying to pass, but overall it was a pretty decent day for us.

“The finish at least was better than where we had been at times and worse than what we had been quick enough to run at times.

“But, at the end of the day we’re building, so this is a step.”

He said it was important for him and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team to be running at the checkered flag after being collected in crashes in the first two races of the season – at Daytona and Fontana.

“We actually finished the race and got some points,” he said. “We’re just trying to build towards the right direction as a group and trying to make our group better as quick as we can.”

The work continues next week at Phoenix Raceway.

#

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to underhood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln Dealers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Omnicraft

Omnicraft is part of the Ford lineup of parts brands: Ford Parts, Motorcraft and Omnicraft. Omnicraft is the exclusive non-Ford/Lincoln parts brand of premium aftermarket parts. With over a century of parts heritage to build upon, Omnicraft provides excellent quality and fit and is a preferred choice of professional automotive technicians. To find out more about Omnicraft, visit www.omnicraftautoparts.com or contact your local Ford or Lincoln Dealership.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change & maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator & electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension & steering, wheel alignment, belts & hoses, lamps & bulbs, wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

*See seller for limited-warranty details.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently r