Bridget Burgess Geared Up for another Full Season of NASCAR’s ARCA Menards West Series with HMH Construction and GEARWRENCH

TOOELE, UT, March 7, 2022 – Bridget Burgess and BMI Racing announced their partnership with HMH Construction and GEARWRENCH to compete full time in NASCAR’s ARCA Menards West Series for 2022.

After gaining a significant amount of experience in 2021, Bridget and BMI Racing are looking to build on the results in 2022. The Australian family-run race shop is based at Utah Motorsports Campus, a racetrack facility in Tooele, Utah. It provides an excellent opportunity for Bridget to hone her road course skills as the series will travel to three road course tracks this year.

John Odom, CEO of HMH Construction, had this to say about the partnership, “The team at HMH Construction and I are proud to be partnered with this hardworking team, and we are excited to see what Bridget can do this year and, in the future, behind the wheel.”

With GEARWRENCH, BMI Racing has the tools to keep Bridget’s car running at peak performance.

“Whether it’s the GEARWRENCH 120XP lineup of torque wrenches, our 90-tooth ratchets and wrenches, or the incomparable lineup of Bolt Biter Extraction Tools, we’re proud to give Bridget the tools she needs to become a regular in Victory Lane,” said Janet Bolin, Senior Manager of Brand Marketing at GEARWRENCH.

Bridget’s first race kicks off this Friday, March 11, at Phoenix Raceway.

Bridget is powered by these great companies: HMH Construction, GEARWRENCH, Rugged Radios, Cometic Gasket, Ferrea Racing Components, FK Rod Ends, Fragola Peformance Systems, GC Cooling Fan, GT Radial, Hawk Performance, Impact Race Products, K&N Filters, Konig, Miller Electric, ProAm, PSC Motorsports, Sunoco Race Fuel, Tilton, XS Power

