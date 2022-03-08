Tire Types Explained: What Are the Different Types For?

For those unversed when it comes to cars, the vastly different effect that tires can have on performance may seem surprising. Tires come in a range of varying classifications, each with its own properties that aid the car in distinct conditions.

Anyone replacing their tires for the first time may be unaware of the vast improvements possible over the car’s standard tires. With so much choice, selecting the ideal tire classification can seem like a daunting task.

Anyone looking to replace or upgrade their wheels must consider many factors such as price, effect, and size. It’s important to know how and where to buy great quality tires at excellent value to make the process much easier.

Choosing the Right Tire

When producing tires, there are a host of effects that the manufacturer must consider. Depending on an individual’s needs, their desired performance outcome will determine which they should buy.

Tire purchasing comes at a sizeable cost, therefore it’s of vital importance to be informed and choose correctly. As the vast selection can be overwhelming, this article details some of the pros and cons of the most common tire types.

Tube Tires

Tube tires are the most basic and widely used type. Their name derives from the rubber tube that is enclosed and filled with air.

Alternatively, a tubeless tire has the air contained within the actual tire itself. Some advantages to tubeless tires are that they weigh less and provide better cooling.

The outer part is made of rubber of varying patterns with different effects. These can further be broken down into either symmetrical, asymmetrical and directional.

As the name suggests, symmetrical and asymmetrical denote the symmetry of the pattern throughout the thread. Similarly, directional tires are designed especially for going in only one direction.

Winter Tires

Winter tires are highly recommendable for any individual who frequently drives in cold, adverse conditions. Whilst the rubber in normal tires begins to harden in temperatures below 7C, winter tires are resistant to such effects.

Furthermore, many winter tires also serve as a perfectly viable option during some warmer months, remaining soft and flexible. In some European countries, it is a legal requirement to fit winter tires during the coldest periods of the year.

Research suggests that these special tires can improve braking by up to 60% in winter conditions. When considering the potential hazards of driving on icy roads, winter tires are indispensable in their utility.

There are some negatives to winter tires to be aware of. Not only are they more expensive, but they will also quickly wear out and during hot periods and use more fuel.

All-Season Tires

Whilst winter tires obviously thrive in extremely cold temperatures, other options are better for those not living constantly in the cold. Winter tires are rarely used without having a summer alternative, requiring tires to be changed twice a year.

All-season tires try to reduce the need for tire replacement by functioning adequately in all conditions. High silica content aids with low-temperature flexibility whilst the tread pattern is a mixture of both summer and winter tires.

Energy-Saving Tires

As with many industries over the past few years, tire manufacturers have also become increasingly environmentally conscious. Energy-saving tires help to reduce the amount of fuel consumed by reducing the amount of friction lost as the tire rolls.

These tires often use silica over conventional rubber in order to maintain grip whilst offering vastly reduced rolling resistance. The replacement of rubber also helps to reduce the release of carbon dioxide by up to five grams per kilometer.

The biggest disadvantage to energy-saving tires is the increased price. However, money saved on fuel means that it’s always a worthy investment.

Conclusion

Although picking new tires for your car can seem like a headache, your car will be much better off for it. Tire selection requires careful thought but can vastly improve your driving experience and offer huge safety benefits.