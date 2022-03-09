Todd Gilliland Continues to Build Rookie Notebook

Heads Into Phoenix Raceway with Confidence

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 9, 2022) – Todd Gilliland continues to improve each in his NASCAR Cup Series rookie season. He is building his notebook as he learns the new car and has capitalized on completing all the laps the past two races.

This weekend, the No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford Mustang rolls into Phoenix Raceway. It’s a track that is familiar to Gilliland from his time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Series. The team also tested the new car in the off-season.

“I feel really confident heading into Phoenix Raceway this weekend,” Gilliland said. “We’ve had two good races and just need a few small things to fall into place for us. As a team, we just want to put together better races each weekend.”

Gilliland returns to Phoenix after two days of testing with teammate Michael McDowell in January as part of the series-wide testing efforts in the off-season.

“Phoenix is the first track where I feel like the testing will really help us,” stated Gilliland. “Being able to have some notes to lean on really helped us prepare for heading into this weekend.”

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race from Phoenix begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

