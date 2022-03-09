Weekend schedule for Phoenix

NASCAR heads to Phoenix Raceway this weekend as the Cup Series and Xfinity Series close out the West Coast swing. The Camping World Truck Series has the week off and will return Saturday, March 19, to compete at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Friday evening the ARCA Menards Series will begin the on-track activities with practice at 4 p.m. ET followed by the General Tire 150 at 7:30 p.m. with radio coverage on MRN.

Notes:

We have seen three different race winners in the first three races of the NASCAR Cup Series this season – Austin Cindric at Daytona, Kyle Larson at Auto Club and Alex Bowman at Las Vegas. We have also had three different pole winners – Kyle Larson (Daytona), Austin Cindric (Auto Club) and Christopher Bell (Las Vegas).

The top contenders for the Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie are led by Austin Hill with 74 points, followed by Sheldon Creed with 66 points, Kyle Sieg with 21 points and Jesse Iwuji with 14 points.

Press Pass Live will be available throughout the weekend.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, March 12

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice – FS1

Noon: Xfinity Series qualifying – FS1

1:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice – FS1/MRN

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying – FS1/MRN

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series United Rentals 200

FS1/TSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 200 miles (200 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 200

Purse: $1,344,059

2021 Race Winner: Austin Cindric

Sunday, March 13

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Ruoff Mortgage 500

FOX/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

TV: FOX/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 312 miles (312 laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 60, Stage 2 ends on Lap 185, Final Stage ends on Lap 312

The Purse: $7,039,168

2021 Race Winner: Martin Truex Jr.