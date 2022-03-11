Petty GMS Event Preview: Phoenix Raceway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dillon at Phoenix Raceway:

Dillon has competed in 10 NASCAR Cup Series events at Phoenix Raceway, recording seven top-20 results. The 30-year-old has also participated in nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races, earning two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. In addition, Dillon has three NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Arizona track.

Back in Black Rifle: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) will serve as primary partner on Dillon’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway. The BRCC colors have raced twice previously this season, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Daytona International Speedway. Dillon recorded an 11th-place result in the Daytona 500.

Meet Dillon: Dillon will visit the Chevrolet Display in the Phoenix Raceway Fan Zone on Sunday, March 13 at 9:30 a.m. MT. The driver will answer fan questions and sign autographs for fans in attendance. ﻿- About Black Rifle Coffee Company: Black Rifle Coffee Company is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine’s daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup.

From the Drivers Seat: You have finished inside the top-20 in the first three races of the year. What does that mean for your team? ﻿”Last weekend in Las Vegas was a wild day. We didn’t start off on the right foot with a tough qualifying effort, but our Petty GMS team kept pushing throughout the weekend to grab another top-20 finish. We keep improving our finishing result from our qualifying position each race, which is a positive sign. To start the season with three top-20s is a solid start for a brand new team. We are growing and learning, but still have a lot to do to get better at mile and a half tracks. I’m excited for what is coming up on the schedule with short tracks and road courses, so I believe our team is capable of keeping this streak going. I’m very proud of our execution and making the most out of every race so far this season.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Jones at Phoenix Raceway:

Jones has competed in 11 NASCAR Cup Series races at Phoenix Raceway, collecting one top-five and four top-10 results. In addition, Jones has seven starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, never finishing outside of the top-10. The Michigan native also has three races in the NASCAR Truck Series at the Arizona oval, earning two wins (2013 and 2014) and three top-10 finishes.

Nutrition for the Brain: FOCUSfactor will serve as primary partner on Jones’s Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway. As the anchor sponsor on the No. 43 machine, FOCUSfactor’s blue and green colors will be sported for a total of 26 races during the 2022 Cup Series season.

Meet Jones: On Sunday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. MT, Jones will visit the Chevrolet Display in the Phoenix Raceway Fan Zone to answer fan questions and sign autographs. Stop by to meet the driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet. ﻿- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

From the Drivers Seat: Compared to the last car, how hard is the Next Gen to drive? ﻿”It’s just a lot different. When I look at the old car, everyone was obviously really comfortable with it and that car spent years in development. Essentially the chassis had been around since 2007, so there was a ton of development on that car and it was optimized to drive well and drive fast. Now, with the Next Gen, you have a brand new car that’s not optimized and guys are having to learn how to drive them. I enjoy it. It’s difficult. You are on the edge the entire time. You are on a fine line of making speed and making a choice of how hard you want to push it every corner of every lap. That is how racing is supposed to be.”

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. The newly formed team brought together two storied organizations in December 2021. Over the last decade, owner Maury Gallagher built a victorious team, capturing two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championships, one ARCA Menards Series title, and two ARCA Menards Series East championships, as well as 65 wins and 235 top-five finishes across six series. Richard Petty, a member of the inaugural NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2010, serves as Chairman of Petty GMS. Petty, known as "The King," accumulated over 200 wins and was the first of three drivers to win seven championships in the Cup Series.

