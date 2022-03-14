CHEVROLET RACING IN NATIONAL HOT ROD ASSOCIATION

AMALIE MOTOR OIL NHRA GATORNATIONALS

GAINESVILLE RACEWAY IN GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA

MARCH 13, 2022

Team Chevy quick off the line at Gatornationals



• Dallas Glenn delivers 350th Pro Stock win for Chevrolet in all-Camaro final

• Erica Enders sets Pro Stock elapsed time record at 6.450 seconds

• Brittany Force’s qualifying run of 337.15 mph sets Top Fuel track record

• Len Lottig earns Factory Stock Showdown win in all-COPO Camaro final

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (March 13, 2022) – Dallas Glenn has faced KB Racing teammate Kyle Koretsky a total of 10 times in 20 races over two National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) seasons. He equaled the won-loss record with a victory in the Pro Stock final of the 53rd Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

Glenn, driving the RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro SS, delivered the 350th Chevrolet victory in 902 Pro Stock events since the introduction of the class in 1970. Wins by car: Camaro 231, Cobalt 54, Cavalier 36, Beretta 11, Vega 11, Monza 6, Lumina 1.

“The Pro Stock category is so tough, it’s healthy, it’s young,” said Glenn, who collected his fourth career Pro Stock win with a run of 6.486 seconds at 210.21 mph. “The KB crew has been working really hard on this car and it has been making great runs. We got another one.”

Koretsky, the No. 2 qualifier in the Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro SS, checked in with a 6.513-second pass. It was the 52nd all-KB Racing final in the class.

Four-time Pro Stock champion Erica Enders set the quickest elapsed time in class history at 6.450 seconds in her Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS but lost in the first round on a holeshot to 2017 champion Bo Butner.

“The only consolation is that Bo is my (Elite Motorsports) teammate,” said Enders, who cut a .077-of-a-second light to Butner’s .003 reaction time.

Three-time champion and former KB Racing driver Jason Line held the national record of 6.455 seconds set in March 2015 at Charlotte. Mike Edwards held the track record of 6.473 seconds set in March 2012.

Robert Hight, who scored the fourth No. 1 Gatornationals Funny Car qualifier honor and 72nd of his career, lost his first race of the season in the quarterfinals. Hight, driving the Auto Club of Southern California Camaro SS, swept the first two races of the season and won his opening-round matchup at Gainesville to run his round record to 9-1.

John Force, the No. 15 Funny Car qualifier in the PEAK BlueDEF Platinum Camaro SS, also lost in the quarterfinals.

Brittany Force, who qualified second with a Top Fuel track-record speed of 337.75 mph in the Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet dragster, chattered the tires and fell in the first round. John Force Racing teammate Austin Prock, the No 8 qualifier in the Montana Brand/Rocky Mountain Twist Chevrolet dragster also lost in the first round.

Force, who set the speed record on the 30th anniversary of Kenny Bernstein becoming the first to crack the 300-mph barrier, won her opening-round match of the inaugural Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Callout specialty race. The semifinals and final of the $80,000-to-win event will be conducted concurrent with qualifying at the U.S. Nationals in September. Force will be asked to choose her semifinal opponent from the other first-round winners: Steve Torrence, Mike Salinas and Justin Ashley.

Glenn ran a career-best 6.478 seconds to defeat Troy Coughlin Jr., the No. 9 qualifier in the JEGS.com Camaro SS, in the first round. He beat points leader and No. 1 qualifier Aaron Stanfield in the quarterfinals. Glenn then defeated Rodger Brogdon while Koretsky ousted Mason McGaha in the semifinals.

“To race Kyle in the final is the only time we want to race,” said Glenn, the 2021 NHRA rookie of the year. “I knew he waw going to be tough; we were only a few (thousandths of a second) apart and he was good on the Tree all day. The car made an absolute beautiful run. I’m in a different car this year, and I’ve heard ‘why did you get in a different car, you’re doing so good.’ I’d say, ‘just wait. We’re going to be a handful’ and we’re getting to that point.”

Five-time and reigning Pro Stock champion Greg Anderson was denied his 100th career victory when McGaha, driving the Harlow Sammons of Odessa Camaro SS, pulled out a first-round holeshot win by one-thousandth of a second.

Anderson, driver of the HendrickCars.com Camaro SS who turns 61 on March 14 and was the 2021 Gatornationals winner, was competing in his 500th NHRA Pro Stock race. Four other drivers in NHRA history have recorded 100 national event wins: 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion John Force (154), and Sportsman racers Frank Manzo and Dan Fletcher (105) and David Rampy (100).

Len Lottig of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, defeated Anthony Troyer of Lehigh Acres, Florida, in an all-Chevrolet COPO Camaro final in the first of eight races this season in the Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown.

“It’s extremely cool to get that first (national event) win,” Lottig said. “We only had the one qualifying yesterday and we kind of went in light just to get in. In the first round, we turned up the wick a little bit and we just progressed. This car is only nine months old and it’s phenomenal.”

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on April 1-3 is the next event on the schedule. FS1 will telecast taped eliminations at 7 p.m. ET April 3.

CHEVROLET FROM THE COCKPIT

TOP FUEL

BRITTANY FORCE, JOHN FORCE RACING, MONSTER ENERGY/FLAV-R-PAC CHEVROLET DRAGSTER (No. 2 qualifier; fell in first round): “It was an early weekend for our Monster Energy/Flav-R-Pac team out here in Gainesville. We got beat first round and it was tough. We only had the only qualifying pass down the racetrack and the weather conditions had a lot to do with it. But looking at the positive side, we won round one of the All-Star Callout, which will continue in Indianapolis. So, we pack up and we head to Vegas and we’ll start all over again.”

AUSTIN PROCK, JOHN FORCE RACING, MONTANA BRAND/ROCKY MOUNTAIN TWIST CHEVROLET DRAGSTER (No. 8 qualifier; fell in first round): “A tough, tough day today. It wasn’t the weekend this Montana Brand/Rocky Mountain Twist team wanted, but we’ve got two weeks to go back to the shop and get our stuff back together. So, I’m looking forward to Las Vegas. It’s going to be a long two weeks.”

FUNNY CAR

JOHN FORCE, JOHN FORCE RACING, PEAK BLUEDEF PLATINUM CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (No. 15 qualifier; fell in quarterfinals): “What a weekend. Glad we were able to get the race in today. the conditions were tough, but we were able to get in the show here on Sunday. This BlueDEF Chevy, I really had to put it through the paces. Got out there and pedaled it and it worked for the first round. Just missed it in the second. We’ll be OK; moved up in points quote a bit, so feel good about that and we’ll just head to Vegas and try to get it done four-wide.”

ROBERT HIGHT, JOHN FORCE RACING, AUTO CLUB OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (No. 1 qualifier; fell in quarterfinals): “It’s been a long weekend, painful just having to sit out there and wait when all you want to do is get out there and race. We got the No. 1 qualifier but that’s not always a good thing. Tricky conditions all weekend long with the rain, but NHRA did a great job getting the track back on Saturday night and then today, making the decision to push back the start. We struggled a little but I’m not worried. Having Jimmy Prock and Chris Cunningham, opening the season with 14 of 16 runs in the 3.80s, that wasn’t a fluke. We just need to keep our heads down and work hard and try to get another streak going, starting with the four-wide in Vegas.”

PRO STOCK

GREG ANDERSON, KB RACING, HENDRICKCARS.COM CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (No. 6 qualifier; fell in first round): “I’m so proud of this team, so proud of our guys. To get another win for Ken Black makes us all happy. As for my car, the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro is fast; we just need to run it like it wants to be run. We were too conservative, and it bit us. I’m excited to get to Las Vegas in a couple of weeks for the next race. We’ll be a different team when we get there, and we’re going to be racing a whole lot more aggressive. We won’t take anybody lightly out there.”

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.