GMS Racing NCWTS Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Preview

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 6, Wins: 1 (2020), Best start: 4th, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 5, Laps led: 15

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 7th, Best finish: 23rd (Las Vegas), Current points position: 27th

About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Champions In Life: Over the course of the last week, Champion Power Equipment has pledged to donate over 100 generators to those affected by the war in Ukraine. With many of the country’s citizens left without power, water, heat or gas, Champion Power Equipment hopes that their contribution will be able to help some of those in true need.

Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will drive GMS Racing chassis no. 331 in the ATL on Saturday. This chassis has been raced seven times before, and has visited victory lane once in 2020 at Michigan International Speedway with Zane Smith behind the wheel. Most recently, this truck raced at Darlington Raceway, where it finished ninth with Smith.

Testing, Testing, 1-2-3: In January, Grant Enfinger was one of only three NCWTS drivers that participated in a Goodyear tire test at the newly repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway. With so many variables ahead of the new track configuration, Enfinger’s veteran driving ability was relied on to help develop the tire that will be used in the first race ever held on the repave. – Previous Race Winner: For the third straight weekend in a row, Grant Enfinger will head to the track as a previous race winner. Enfinger won his first race at Atlanta Motor Speedway back in 2020, leading only seven laps en route to his lone victory on the old pavement. – Meet Grant: Fans can meet Grant Enfinger along with his GMS Racing teammate Jack Wood at the Team Chevy display in the fan midway at Atlanta Motor Speedway prior to the race on Saturday from 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM local time. Enfinger and Wood will be participating in a Q&A followed by a quick autograph session for all fans in attendance. – GE Quote: “I’m not quite sure what to expect for the reconfigured Atlanta surface this weekend. There will definitely be a lot of wide open racing where we will utilize the draft. My crew chief Charles Denike has some adjustability built into our Champion Power Equipment Silverado, so we can adapt our package if we need to. As a team, we are focused on getting a strong finish this week and building some momentum.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevy Truck Month Chevrolet Silverado RST

Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats

Jack Wood will make his first ever start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in any series on Saturday afternoon.

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 11th, Best finish: 32nd (Las Vegas), Current points position: 33rd

About Chevy Truck Month: The month of March celebrates Chevrolet’s annual “Chevy Truck Month”, where customers have the opportunity to purchase new Chevrolet Silverados, Colorados, and other models with steep discounts. Explore all of Chevrolet’s wide range of trucks and accessories to customize them with by visiting Chevrolet.com/trucks, and be sure to visit a Chevrolet dealer near you to learn more information about the promotion.

Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will drive GMS Racing chassis no. 330 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, another truck that was a part of the No. 21 team’s fleet from 2020-2021. This Silverado RST was victorious at Dover Motor Speedway with Zane Smith in 2020, and was last raced at Bristol Motor Speedway where it finished eighth last September.

First Atlanta Start: Wood will make his first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, and heads into the weekend with six prior intermediate track starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He expects this newly paved track, however, to not be like any track he’s ever raced at before. – Meet Jack: Fans can meet Jack Wood along with his GMS Racing teammate Grant Enfinger at the Team Chevy display in the fan midway at Atlanta Motor Speedway prior to the race on Saturday from 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM local time. Wood and Enfinger will be participating in a Q&A followed by a quick autograph session for all fans in attendance.

JW Quote: “I’m looking forward to racing in Atlanta for the first time. It’s a track that I haven’t been to before, but with the new reconfiguration, we are all in the same boat as far as experience goes. I think that every one of these drivers will have to have an open mindset of how to attack this new challenge. The seat time that I’ve been able to have on the Chevy simulator has been interesting, and it leads me to believe that it is going to be a tough race. Our No. 24 team is ready to get our start to the season turned around, we really are in need of a good finish and I think Atlanta will be a great opportunity to do just that.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

