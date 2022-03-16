Todd Gilliland Has Full Support of Georgia Peanuts Behind Him at Atlanta

Rookie Wants to Continue to Improve on Previous Races

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 16, 2022) – Todd Gilliland will continue his learning process this weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Gilliland had a strong performance at the Phoenix Raceway with a 19th-place finish and was the highest finishing rookie.

Gilliland now climbs behind the No. 38 Ford Mustang to head to the newly outfitted Atlanta Motor Speedway. He will do so with support from Georgia Peanuts.

“Phoenix was a really good testament to just how great my guys are,” Gilliland said. We finished that weekend as strong as we possibly could, my pit crew did amazing all day, and we continued to fight forward.”

Gilliland is optimistic about heading to Atlanta with the new track configuration, while still learning the new car.

“I believe this weekend will be just as good, if not better, than previous races at Atlanta,” stated Gilliland. “These new cars are fun to drive and I think this new configuration is going to bring the cars closer together. That give us more opportunities for our Georgia Peanuts Mustang to make moves to the front.”

“I’m proud to be racing for all the peanut farmers in Georgia and for their great products. The car is awesome and it’s cool to race for Georgia Peanuts this weekend.”

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race from Atlanta begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

