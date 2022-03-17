STATEMENT FROM FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 17, 2021) – Front Row Motorsports respects and accepts the decision by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel regarding the penalty to our No. 38 Ford Mustang at the Auto Club Speedway.

The team will move forward this weekend with Troy Raker, team engineer, serving as crew chief for the next four events.

The team will also make the required changes to its pit crew members.

