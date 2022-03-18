CORVETTE RACING AT SEBRING: Tandy Takes Third in WEC Qualifying

No. 64 Corvette C8.R leads second row in full-season GTE Pro debut

SEBRING, Fla. (March 10, 2022) – Corvette Racing’s Nick Tandy qualified third in GTE Pro on Thursday ahead of the team’s first full-season race in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Tandy piloted the No. 64 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R to a lap of 1:57.696 (114.394 mph) around Sebring International Raceway.

Tandy’s time was 0.463 seconds off Michael Christensen’s pole-winning time. Tandy will start Friday’s 1,000 Miles of Sebring – the season-opening race for the WEC – and share duties with Tommy Milner.

Optimism has been high in the Corvette Racing WEC garage since last weekend’s Prologue test days, which saw the Corvette match the pace of the other GTE Pro manufacturer teams. That continued during Wednesday and Thursday’s official practices with the yellow Corvette running second or third across the sessions.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise. Sebring and Corvette have a rich history going back nearly 25 years with more than 51,000 miles worth of racing and more than that in testing and development over the last quarter-century. Part of that total came during the 2019 season when Corvette Racing entered one C7.R in the FIA WEC round at Sebring in a one-off in addition to entries in that year’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

The 1,000 Miles of Sebring for the FIA World Endurance Championship is scheduled for noon ET on Friday. The race will air live on MotorTrend with live streaming coverage of the race and qualifying on the MotorTrend app. Radio Le Mans will broadcast the race, qualifying and all practice sessions.

NICK TANDY, NO. 64 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R – QUALIFIED THIRD IN GTE PRO: “It pretty much ran as expected. It looked during the course of the week that the Porsche is pretty quick on a single lap, and so they were. What I’m pleased with about that session is that it’s the first time we’ve run in full qualifying trim and ran a program on how we strategize a 10-minute WEC qualifying session. We pretty much nailed everything. The changes to the car were really good. It’s really reactive, which is promising and makes us look forward to the race that much more. With the red flag early, I think we maximized everything – potential, laps and track position. It was good teamwork.”

