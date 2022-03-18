RISI COMPETIZIONE’S DANIEL SERRA GRABS SEBRING GTD PRO POLE

Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo No. 62:

Davide Rigon (ITA)

Daniel Serra (BRA)

Eddie Cheever III (ITA)

(Sebring, Fla., March 18, 2022) …The No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo GTD Pro with Daniel Serra at the wheel captured the GTD Pro pole today for tomorrow’s 70th annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented By Advance Auto Parts for the IMSA WeatherTech Championship race.

Serra turned a fastest lap time of 1:59.414 at the 3.74-mile, 17-turn Sebring, Florida road course and ran a total of seven laps with his fastest on the sixth. The GTD Pro field has 11 class entries and this year’s field has 53 total cars.

This is only Serra’s third race event at the legendary track. His co-drivers for the 12-hour race are Italians Davide Rigon and Eddie Cheever III. Risi Competizione’s last class victory at Sebring was in 2010.

Daniel Serra, driver No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo:

“It’s always great to get the pole position. It’s nice to drive in Sebring and push the car to the limit on the bumps. It’s a great feeling for a driver. I’m really happy with the team. They did a great job during the session. Of course, it’s just the pole position and we still need to race for twelve hours, but it will be nice to start from the front.”

The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race starts at 10:10 a.m. Eastern Saturday morning.

Sponsors for the Sebring race for Risi Competizione include Pennzoil, Ferrari of Houston, 1st Phorm, Michelin, OMP Racing and Rotiform.

