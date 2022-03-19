Atlanta Cup Series odds and statistics

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. You can watch it live starting at 3 p.m. ET on FOX or listen to it on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. This weekend’s schedule can be found here. Joey Logano sits atop of the series standings at 136 points and a four-point lead over Kyle Busch at 132. Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Chase Briscoe round out the top-5.

Points leader Logano has an average finish of 16.688 with two top-5s, five top-10s, and one pole in 16 races.

Kyle Busch has two wins, eight top-5s, 11 top-10s, one pole, and an average finish of 11.696 (series-best).

Ryan Blaney won the March 21, 2021 race and is the favorite to win the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 according to OddsChecker. Blaney has one win, three top-5s, three top-10s, and an average finish of 12.429 in seven starts. Blaney leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series in average finishing position at Atlanta.

Qualifying Stats:

Kevin Harvick leads all active drivers in NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta at 32, followed by Kurt Busch with 31 starts.

Larson leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series in average starting position at Atlanta with an 8.000 in 13 starts.

Harvick leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in Atlanta poles with two (2014, 2017).

Six Atlanta race winners are active this weekend. Kurt Busch (2002, 2009, 2010, 2021) leads all active NASCAR Cup Series winners at Atlanta with four victories. Followed by Kevin Harvick (3), Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (2), Ryan Blaney (1) and Denny Hamlin (1).

The youngest Cup Series Atlanta winner is Kyle Busch on 03/09/2008 (22 years, 10 months, 7 days).

Martin Truex Jr. leads the series among active drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta without visiting Victory Lane at 24 starts.

Race Stats:

The most proficient starting position in the field at Atlanta is the fifth starting position 16 wins.

A total of 14 of the 115 NASCAR Cup Series races (12.17%) have been won from the pole or first starting position.

The deepest in the field that an active race winner has started at Atlanta is 19th, by Brad Keselowski in 2019.

Hendrick Motorsports organization has the most wins at Atlanta in the NASCAR Cup Series with 14.

Nine different manufacturers have won in the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta. It’s led by Chevrolet with 41, followed by Ford (34), Pontiac (11), Dodge (nine), Mercury (eight), Buick (four), Plymouth (four), Toyota (three) and Oldsmobile (one).

Harvick (2009, 2015), Kyle Busch (2020, 2021) and Larson (2017, 2021) lead all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers with two runner-up finishes each at Atlanta.

Harvick leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in laps led at Atlanta with 1,197 in 29 starts.

Blaney is the favorite to win the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Blaney is given +1000 odds, or an implied 9.1% chance to win in Atlanta this weekend. His stiffest competition is expected to be Kyle Larson, whom oddsmakers are giving +1100 odds or an 8.1% chance to win the race.

Quote from OddsChecker spokesman Kyle Newman, “In the tightest race of the year, oddsmakers are choosing to back the guy who won it last year, and his biggest rival is the guy who finished second. It’s the first time this season that oddsmakers have named last year’s 1st and 2nd place finishers in a race the top-2 favorites to win a race this season. It’s only the second time this year that a driver is favored to win a race they won last season. That just goes to show how unpredictable this weekend’s race is. Oddsmakers have nothing to split these drivers other than their previous results on this track.”

FOLDS OF HONOR QUIKTRIP 500