Lawrence Grinds Out Top Ten Finish at TA2 Charlotte SpeedTour

Charlotte, NORTH CAROLINA – March 19, 2022 – Driving the No. 6 Franklin Road Apparel Showtime Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, former TA2 Champion Cameron Lawrence toughed out a challenging and mixed weather weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Lawrence delivered a positive result in a race that put strength and endurance at a premium for the Franklin Road Tennessee team.

After starting on the grid in P16, and in a surprisingly almost contact free event until the later part of the race, Lawrence climbed an impressive seven places to finish the TA2 race in P9 of 30 entrants. Lawrence posted up a best lap of 1:24:565.

Cameron is still getting to know both the team and the car and the weekend could certainly be regarded as a successful building block towards success, “This started off as a character building weekend. We came off a pretty strong finish at Sebring but out of the gate we weren’t so sure and we didn’t have a lot of track time here. Little nagging issues kept us back from really getting a lot faster and making some big changes but the guys worked really hard. We kind of missed it in qualifying but saved the car and the tires for the race and I think that paid off.”

Unusual for a big field TA2 event, the yellow flag was hardly seen, “I don’t think anyone expected a long green flag run in the race but it was green almost all the way to the end. I think everyone’s happy. The car is in one piece and there was no contact in the race.”

The guys did a great job giving me a car that I could drive from start to finish and I’m happy with that. We got some useful points. We’re going to put our heads down now and focus on Atlanta.”

About Showtime Motorsports:

The Showtime Motorsports brand includes Ken Thwaits’ racing team and racecars, and an outstanding classic Camaro collection. Showtime Motorsports brings together a dynamic staff who employ diverse talents and share a passion for cars, racing and caring for clients like they are our own family members.