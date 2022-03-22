2019 Mustang GT | AmericanMuscle

Parts Authority Releases New “Customer Build” Video

PAOLI, Pa. (March 21st, 2022) – Aftermarket parts authority, AmericanMuscle (AM) releases a new episode in its “Customer Builds” YouTube series. The new video spotlights a 2019 Mustang GT with classic styling. AM’s Justin Dugan chats with the owner, Nick C. to dig deeper into his mods list and the reasons behind each choice. The episode features a virtual walk around and plenty of inspiration for Mustang owners ready to get working on their own ride at home. Viewers can get all the specifics on this 2019 Mustang GT by heading to the dedicated build page at americanmuscle.com.

In ‘Velocity’ blue with black accents, Nick’s GT is hard to miss. “Whenever I was trying to build it out, I was actually trying to think of ways to pay homage to the 1969 Mach 1,” he says. The RTR Grille with LED Accent Vent Lights was a ‘must-have’ and with the installation of the Roush Performance Power Pac the “car finally drives like the way it looks.” Other key mods include a set of RedLine hood struts, MMD by Foose bumper vents and side scoops, SpeedForm Aluminum Rear Window Louvers, and more. Future upgrades and a nickname for Nick’s ride round out the episode giving viewers additional food for thought.

A complete breakdown of the mods on this 2019 Mustang GT can be found on AM’s website along with extra photos and product specs. From the retro styling mods to the thoughtful performance upgrades, the video aims to be the catalyst that helps other Mustang owners move forward with their own project. Viewers are invited to subscribe to AM’s YouTube channel to stay on top of new Mustang content as soon as it is released.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/profiles/44027

