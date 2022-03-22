Brad Keselowski – COTA Advance

Team: No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Twitter: @RFK6Team, @RFKRacing and @keselowski

Race Format: 231.8 miles, 68 laps, Stages: 15-17-36

Practice – Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m. ET on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90

Qualifying – Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m. ET on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90

Race – Sunday, March 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· With practice and qualifying back on the horizon for the NASCAR Cup Series, with it comes a unique format. For COTA, teams will have the opportunity for a full practice session Saturday morning, immediately followed by qualifying to set the field.

· Qualifying will again be split into two groups with the top-five fastest cars in each group transferring to the final round. The final round of qualifying to determine the pole sitter will feature 10 cars, as all qualifying this weekend will include just one lap per car.

Keselowski at COTA

· Keselowski finished 19th in last season’s inaugural Cup race from COTA. He started 24th in that race, and was one of the team’s to take tires late before it was cut short due to inclement weather.

· Overall on road courses, Keselowski has 31 Cup starts with seven top fives and 10 top-10s with a 15.4 average finish. In six road course races in 2021, Keselowski finished fifth (Daytona Road Course), 15th in Sonoma, 13th in Road America, 35th at Watkins Glen, 24th on the Indy Road Course, and 20th on the Charlotte ROVAL.­­

· Keselowski has a 14.6 average starting position on road courses.

Matt McCall at COTA

· Last season in Austin, McCall finished 27th with the No. 1 team after starting 13th. Overall on road courses McCall has 10 top-10 finishes and four inside the top five on road courses.

· McCall was strong on road courses in 2021 with two fourth-place finishes (Daytona RC, Road America) and two sixth-place runs (Sonoma, Indy Road Course).

· He has an overall P14 starting position in 21 Cup starts on road courses.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at COTA:

“Going to our first road course race is for one exciting, and two a chance to see what our guys at RFK have put together for this type of racing. Last year in Austin was a rough day in terms of the weather, and because of it varying strategies played out, which you saw in the results. Road course racing is different, challenging and fun if you can make it work, so we’ll see what we have this weekend in our Wyndham Rewards machine.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski overcame a couple of mid-race bumps to finish fifth in stage two, before going on to record a 12th-place result as the field wrecked coming to the checkered flag.

On the Car

Wyndham Rewards, now a partner across both RFK teams in 2022, will make its lone appearance with the No. 6 team this weekend in Texas. They were the primary for Buescher’s No. 17 team at Las Vegas earlier this season.

About Wyndham Rewards

Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights at over 8,900 hotels or thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 86 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®