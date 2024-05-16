Young’s Motorsports North Wilkesboro Speedway Truck Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway | Wright Brand 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Mason Massey

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2024 Owner Points Position: 26th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Settled In: In February, Young’s Motorsports announced that Mason Massey will compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series this season aboard the team’s flagship, No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST, which will continue with Saturday afternoon’s Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway.

Massey arrived at Young’s Motorsports after running a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule last season for SS-GreenLight Racing, including a top-10 performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Douglasville, Ga. native started his 2023 Truck Series season with Reaume Brothers Racing and competed in seven races with a season-high 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, but later shifted his presence to Xfinity for five races throughout the 33-race season.

About Mason: Massey has over 20 years of experience behind the wheel, launching his racing career at age five. Since then, he has garnered over 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the U.S. Legends Pro National Championship.

Amongst the many Late Model victories to Massey’s credit during his tenure in the Bill Elliott Racing Development Program is the 2012 triumph in the Alabama 200. He eventually graduated to NASCAR in 2019, competing in the Truck Series before advancing to the Xfinity Series in 2020.

After part-time Xfinity stints in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Georgian captured the attention of many with an impressive sixth-place finish in the spring 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in front of the hometown crowd.

With 41 more NASCAR starts to his resume since his first career NASCAR top-10 effort, Massey has landed with Young’s Motorsports, a longtime fixture in the Truck Series, hoping to impress and land the organization back in Victory Lane this season.

All-Aboard!: For the 10th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. return to serve as the co-primary marketing partners on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 250-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Mason Massey Truck Series North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s second-annual Wright Brand 250 will mark Massey’s first Truck Series start at the historic 0.625-mile North Carolina oval.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is approaching the halfway point of its 2024 season with a stop in Wilkes County, North Carolina, where they join the NASCAR Cup Series for their annual All-Star race on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

On short tracks in 2024, Massey has an average starting position of 30.0 but has a solid average finish of 19.5 in the two short-track events run this year.

During his short Truck Series career, Massey has an average finish of 25.4 in five short track races with a track length of a mile or less.

Mason Massey Truck Series Career Stats: Entering North Wilkesboro, Massey has 23 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit. He has earned a career-best 11th-place finish twice, most recently at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway after starting 29th in the Long John Silver’s 200 for Young’s Motorsports.

Massey also finished 11th at Texas Motor Speedway after starting 27th in the 2023 edition of the SpeedyCash.com 250 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Since 2019, he has carried an average finish of 24.1.

Bonus Practice: Although Saturday afternoon’s Wright Brand 250 will mark the Truck Series second-ever race at the iconic race track, NASCAR will host a 50-minute practice session for teams on Friday with 30 additional minutes of track time, compared to the custom 20-minute practice session.

The track was repaved after the series’ visit last year. The additional track time will give teams, crew chiefs, and drivers valuable input not only on handling but also on track conditions.

Faster-than-normal speeds are expected for the 156.25-mile race on May 18.

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Recap: In the ninth race of the 2024 Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Massey searched for another solid finish in The Palmetto State.

In his Truck Series debut at the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame”, Massey was able to muscle forward from his 29th place qualifying position and utilized another fast No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado RST to his advantage.

Playing it safe and trying to avoid the dreaded “Darlington Stripe,” Massey made his move during Stage 3 when he positioned himself accordingly to receive the free pass when the caution waved on Lap 149.

In NASCAR overtime, Massey took advantage of being the beneficiary of the free pass to pass five trucks over the final two laps of the race to finish a strong 15th at the checkered flag.

In 2024, Massey has delivered two top-15, four top-20s, and six top-21 finishes, highlighted by a career-best outing at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, where he steered the team’s flagship truck to an 11th-place finish.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at one of the most legendary tracks on the NASCAR circuit.

The organization posted a team-best 17th-place finish at the track on May 20, 2023, with Kaden Honeycutt at the wheel in the 2023 Tyson 250.

Since 2023, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 26.7 and an average finish of 22.0 in three North Wilkesboro Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 485 starts from 63 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.0 and an average finishing position of 22.0.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Mason Massey, please visit masonmassey.com, like him on Facebook (Mason Massey Racing), and follow him on Instagram (@mason_massey) and X |Twitter (@mason_massey).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Mason Massey Pre-Race Quote:

On North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway: “I’m excited to race at North Wilkesboro for the first time this weekend. There are plenty of unknowns, and I’m not really sure what to expect.

“I think that adds some fun to it though. We’re hoping to knock out another top-15 finish and keep our momentum going through this summer stretch!”

Race Information:

The Wright Brand 250 (250 laps | 156.25 miles) is the 10th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. The two-day show begins with practice on Friday, May 17, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day on Saturday, May 18 launching at 10:35 a.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).