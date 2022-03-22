Front Row Motorsports Kicks Off New Partnership with Boot Barn

Western and Work Wear Retailer to Support Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 22, 2022) – Boot Barn is back in NASCAR. The largest western and work wear retailer in the nation returns to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) after partnering with the team during last year’s NASCAR Cup Series season finale. This year, Boot Barn has invested in FRM’s young drivers, Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith, in a major program for both throughout the remainder of the season.

Boot Barn will adorn the No. 38 Ford Mustang and Todd Gilliland beginning this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). They will then be the primary partner for NASCAR Cup Series events at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, the Nashville Superspeedway in June and again at NASCAR Championship weekend at the Phoenix Raceway in November. Boot Barn will be an associate partner each week throughout Gilliland’s rookie season—both on the car and on his uniform.

An American lifestyle brand, Boot Barn will also serve as the primary partner for three races in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with driver Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team. The Americana Boot Barn scheme will debut at the Knoxville Raceway in June and be the primary partner for Smith and the team at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in July.

“We’re proud to return to Front Row Motorsports and expand our program with them this year,” said Stephen Loscko, Boot Barn’s Director of Media and Marketing. “The NASCAR and Boot Barn lifestyle continue to be a perfect fit for fans of both and we’re excited to welcome Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith into our Boot Barn family. Todd and Zane are young drivers who value working hard for their livelihood. That’s what our customers value, too. We are excited to be a part of their growth this year.”

As the largest western and work wear retailer in the nation, Boot Barn offers an extensive selection of cowboy boots, works boots, western wear, work wear, western-inspired fashion, and outdoor gear. Gilliland and Smith will both be making appearances for Boot Barn and showcasing the western and work wear lifestyle on social media.

“Boot Barn is a true American brand,” Gilliland stated. “It’s just special to be aligned with a company who believes in and supports our American workers, ranchers, cowboys, and more. I want to thank them for their partnership of our program as I continue my rookie year in the Cup Series.”

With the three-race partnership of Smith, the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team now has completed its primary partnerships for the season and are concentrating on their championship run.

“Boot Barn is a great addition to our program this year,” echoed Smith. “They are going to give us that final piece of the puzzle to compete for the championship. But, more importantly, it’s really a great brand who supports our race fans and our American workers.”

For more information about Boot Barn, visit www.bootbarn.com.

ABOUT BOOT BARN

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work, western, country, and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 281 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel, www.bootbarn.com. The company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live in a country lifestyle. For more information, call 1-888-BOOT-BARN or visit www.bootbarn.com

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.