Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Circuit of the Americas

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, March 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Kaulig Racing has one top-10 finish at a non-superspeedway/ non-road course track, which came at Auto Club Speedway (Hemric, ninth)



AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Allmendinger’s fifth-place finish at COTA in 2021 was Kaulig Racing’s first-career top five in the NCS

AJ Allmendinger on COTA:

“We had a really good weekend as a team last year at COTA, so I’m looking forward to keeping the momentum going that we have in the Xfinity Series and then going out and doing it again on Sunday in the Cup Series. With the Next Gen car, I think the braking will be the biggest difference compared to last year. I think we will be able to be more aggressive and reach peak-brake distance getting into the corners. The physicality of the race car will be increased as well – that’s something that makes racing more enjoyable for me, especially at a place like COTA where there’s so many different types of corners, whether you are at high speeds, or more aggressive with the brakes.

I always have a little more confidence at these types of tracks, and if we are at our best, I believe we can go contend with the best teams out there. As a team, our goal is to go out and make the best of the day.”



Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Haley’s average finish of 18.2 ranks 16th-best (of 33) of all full-time NCS drivers in 2022.

Haley’s one-lap led at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend was Kaulig Racing’s first of the 2022 season

Justin Haley on COTA:

“I’m very excited to get the Next Gen car to our first road course of the year. We had a successful test over the off season at the ROVAL, so I’m looking forward to our first actual road-course race of the season. COTA was one of our better tracks last year at Kaulig Racing, and I’ve had some really good runs there in all the series I’ve raced in. We have a little bit of momentum on this No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection team and some good finishes so far. Hopefully we can capitalize on our strengths this weekend.”

Pit Boss 250

Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, March 26 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 70 of the last 71 NXS races.

Kaulig Racing finished all three drivers in the top 10 at COTA in 2021 (Allmendinger: P2; Haley: P9; Burton: P10)

Kaulig Racing has an average finish of 7.0 at COTA in the NXS (second best of any track in the series)

Kaulig Racing has led six laps at COTA

Kaulig Racing swept the first two stages in 2021 at COTA (Allmendinger, stage one; Haley, stage two)

Kaulig Racing has led 152 laps in the NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 104 laps

Hemric: 48 laps



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Usio Chevrolet

Cassill finished 22nd in his first start at COTA

He earned his first top-five finish of 2022 last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his first NXS top five since 2011

Cassill has earned back-to-back-back NXS top-10 finishes (three straight) for the second time in his career and the first since 2008

Landon Cassill on COTA:

“I’m really excited for COTA, especially because of the support I’m going to get from my teammates this week. Knowing that AJ (Allmendinger) has run so well on road courses, and how good he is at those tracks, makes me excited to get there and continue to learn. He’s elevated this entire program and the way these cars drive on road courses. Our No. 10 Usio Chevy will be by far the best equipment I have ever had on a road course, which makes me even more motivated to prepare myself for a track like this.”



Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Hemric finished 29th in 2021 for the first NXS race at COTA

Daniel Hemric on COTA:

“Circuit of the Americas is a cool venue, and the forecast looks great for this weekend. Kaulig Racing’s road-course program has been so strong the last couple of years with the addition of AJ (Allmendinger). This is one of the places we have circled on our calendars. There’s still some newness surrounding the event, and this time, there is a good section of the racetrack that was repaved. Having one the best drivers on road courses to lean on in AJ makes me even more excited.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

In Allmendinger’s first start in the NXS, he finished in the runner-up position

He has led 3 laps at COTA, also won stage one in 2021

Allmendinger is the only driver in the NXS with a top-10 finish in all five races in 2022

