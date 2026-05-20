Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith
Charlotte Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance
North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Date: Friday, May 22, 2026
Event: Race 10 of 25
Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 134
Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Layne Riggs (2nd)
Chandler Smith (3rd)
Layne Riggs Notes
It’s the first home race of the season for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with the Charlotte Motor Speedway hosting Friday night’s race. For Layne Riggs, this will be his third series start at the 1.5-mile oval. His best result at Charlotte occurred in the 2025 event, where he started seventh and finished fourth.
For the second year in a row, Riggs will represent his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, in a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at Charlotte. Riggs will debut a revamped look to previous UNC Charlotte schemes, with a white and green livery. “This partnership really hits home for me,” said Riggs. “To represent the university that not only shaped me professionally, but personally as well, is truly something special. This isn’t just a home race for the NASCAR community, but for UNC Charlotte too with their campus right down the road. Hopefully, I can deliver them a checkered flag to hang up in the William States Lee College of Engineering.” Riggs graduated from the University’s William States Lee College of Engineering with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
As the Charlotte region’s only R1 university, UNC Charlotte empowers more than 32,000 students in North Carolina’s largest city. UNC Charlotte serves as the premier destination for motorsports education with more than 300 degree programs and unmatched access to research, internships and real-world learning—including facilities like the Kulwicki Motorsports Laboratory.
“This is a big weekend for the industry,” said Riggs. “Everyone brings their family and our partners love coming to this race. There’s a lot of good energy surrounding the weekend which adds to the hype. I feel a lot more comfortable on mile-and-a-half tracks this season, so I expect things to go well for us if we just execute and control what we can control. We’re still in the hunt for this championship, it’s just a matter of staying consistent, building momentum, and bringing home good, clean finishes.”
Road Crew
Driver: Layne Riggs
Hometown: Bahama, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello
Hometown: Peoria, Arizona
Truck Chief: Brandon Selph
Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
Engineer: Jonathan Coates
Hometown: Hudson, Ohio
Mechanic: Clark Houston
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer
Hometown: Niceville, Florida
Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney
Hometown: Milford, New Hampshire
Spotter: Josh Williams
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transport Driver: James O’Neal
Hometown: Palm Bay, Florida
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman
Hometown: Ocala, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: Stephen Chereek
Hometown: Tuckerton, New Jersey
Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson
Hometown: Lexington, Mississippi
Jackman: Kendall Futrell
Hometown: Greenville, North Carolina
Fueler: Patrick Gaddy
Hometown: Kannapolis, North Carolina
Chandler Smith Notes
Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team head into Friday night’s race third in the standings. For Smith, this will be his fourth start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Following last Friday’s race at the Dover Motor Speedway, Smith is 39 points behind leader Kaden Honeycutt.
Matheus Lumber will join Smith for the event. Founded in 1932, and family owned and operated ever since, Matheus Lumber Inc. is a premier supplier of forest products and building materials serving customers nationwide. Matheus proudly operates as a mill-direct distributor for the multifamily, mixed-use, and commercial construction markets, offering full-scope construction packages that include framing lumber, sheathing, engineered wood products, engineered trusses, rough framing hardware, building envelope systems, exterior siding and trim, windows, railings, and exterior doors. In addition to its construction expertise, Matheus also supports industrial customers with materials for bridge construction, pier and marina assembly, crane mats, and concrete form applications.
“I’m excited to get to Charlotte,” said Smith. “Our mile-and-a-half program has been steadily improving and hopefully we get to showcase that in front of a lot of friends and family of FRM at the track.”
Road Crew
Driver: Chandler Smith
Hometown: Talking Rock, Georgia
Crew Chief: Jon Leonard
Hometown: Vinton, Iowa
Truck Chief: Ron Schutte
Hometown: Shakopee, Minnesota
Engineer: Roland Kummel
Hometown: Mitterberg, Austria
Mechanic: Rowan Mason
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder
Hometown: Ulysses, Pennsylvania
Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark
Hometown: Ashville, North Carolina
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Driver: Mark Hadley
Hometown: Panama, New York
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos
Hometown: Weirton, West Virginia
Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Shane Perry
Hometown: Holly Springs, North Carolina
Fueler: Anthony Bryarly
Hometown: Columbiana, Ohio
ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
UNC Charlotte is the region’s only R1 university, empowering more than 32,000 students in the state’s largest city. As the premier destination for motorsports education, the University’s William States Lee College of Engineering is proud to count NASCAR driver Layne Riggs ’24 among its alumni. With more than 300 degree programs and unmatched access to research, internships and real-world learning—including facilities like the Kulwicki Motorsports Laboratory—UNC Charlotte delivers the talent, ideas and innovation that move Charlotte and North Carolina forward. The Difference is Charlotte.
ABOUT MATHEUS LUMBER
Founded and family owned since 1932, Matheus Lumber Inc. is a premier supplier of forest products and building materials. Matheus is proud to serve as a comprehensive mill-direct distributor to Multifamily, Mixed-Use, and Commercial sectors nationwide. Our experience as a full-scope vendor allows us to provide complete construction packages to include: framing lumber, sheathing, EWP, engineered trusses, rough framing hardware, building envelope, exterior siding and trim, windows, railings, and exterior doors. In addition, Matheus also serves the Industrial consumer with materials for bridge construction, pier and marina assembly, crane mats, and concrete form.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.