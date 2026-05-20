Front Row Motorsports: Charlotte Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Charlotte Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Event: Race 10 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 134

Time/TV/Radio: 7:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Layne Riggs (2nd)

Chandler Smith (3rd)

Layne Riggs Notes

It’s the first home race of the season for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with the Charlotte Motor Speedway hosting Friday night’s race. For Layne Riggs, this will be his third series start at the 1.5-mile oval. His best result at Charlotte occurred in the 2025 event, where he started seventh and finished fourth.

For the second year in a row, Riggs will represent his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, in a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at Charlotte. Riggs will debut a revamped look to previous UNC Charlotte schemes, with a white and green livery. “This partnership really hits home for me,” said Riggs. “To represent the university that not only shaped me professionally, but personally as well, is truly something special. This isn’t just a home race for the NASCAR community, but for UNC Charlotte too with their campus right down the road. Hopefully, I can deliver them a checkered flag to hang up in the William States Lee College of Engineering.” Riggs graduated from the University’s William States Lee College of Engineering with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

As the Charlotte region’s only R1 university, UNC Charlotte empowers more than 32,000 students in North Carolina’s largest city. UNC Charlotte serves as the premier destination for motorsports education with more than 300 degree programs and unmatched access to research, internships and real-world learning—including facilities like the Kulwicki Motorsports Laboratory.

“This is a big weekend for the industry,” said Riggs. “Everyone brings their family and our partners love coming to this race. There’s a lot of good energy surrounding the weekend which adds to the hype. I feel a lot more comfortable on mile-and-a-half tracks this season, so I expect things to go well for us if we just execute and control what we can control. We’re still in the hunt for this championship, it’s just a matter of staying consistent, building momentum, and bringing home good, clean finishes.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Hometown: Bahama, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Hometown: Peoria, Arizona

Truck Chief: Brandon Selph

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Hometown: Hudson, Ohio

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer

Hometown: Niceville, Florida

Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney

Hometown: Milford, New Hampshire

Spotter: Josh Williams

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transport Driver: James O’Neal

Hometown: Palm Bay, Florida

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Hometown: Ocala, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Stephen Chereek

Hometown: Tuckerton, New Jersey

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Hometown: Lexington, Mississippi

Jackman: Kendall Futrell

Hometown: Greenville, North Carolina

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Hometown: Kannapolis, North Carolina

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team head into Friday night’s race third in the standings. For Smith, this will be his fourth start at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Following last Friday’s race at the Dover Motor Speedway, Smith is 39 points behind leader Kaden Honeycutt.

Matheus Lumber will join Smith for the event. Founded in 1932, and family owned and operated ever since, Matheus Lumber Inc. is a premier supplier of forest products and building materials serving customers nationwide. Matheus proudly operates as a mill-direct distributor for the multifamily, mixed-use, and commercial construction markets, offering full-scope construction packages that include framing lumber, sheathing, engineered wood products, engineered trusses, rough framing hardware, building envelope systems, exterior siding and trim, windows, railings, and exterior doors. In addition to its construction expertise, Matheus also supports industrial customers with materials for bridge construction, pier and marina assembly, crane mats, and concrete form applications.

“I’m excited to get to Charlotte,” said Smith. “Our mile-and-a-half program has been steadily improving and hopefully we get to showcase that in front of a lot of friends and family of FRM at the track.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Hometown: Talking Rock, Georgia

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Hometown: Vinton, Iowa

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Hometown: Shakopee, Minnesota

Engineer: Roland Kummel

Hometown: Mitterberg, Austria

Mechanic: Rowan Mason

Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska

Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder

Hometown: Ulysses, Pennsylvania

Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Hometown: Ashville, North Carolina

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Hometown: Panama, New York

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos

Hometown: Weirton, West Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Shane Perry

Hometown: Holly Springs, North Carolina

Fueler: Anthony Bryarly

Hometown: Columbiana, Ohio

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE

UNC Charlotte is the region’s only R1 university, empowering more than 32,000 students in the state’s largest city. As the premier destination for motorsports education, the University’s William States Lee College of Engineering is proud to count NASCAR driver Layne Riggs ’24 among its alumni. With more than 300 degree programs and unmatched access to research, internships and real-world learning—including facilities like the Kulwicki Motorsports Laboratory—UNC Charlotte delivers the talent, ideas and innovation that move Charlotte and North Carolina forward. The Difference is Charlotte.

ABOUT MATHEUS LUMBER

Founded and family owned since 1932, Matheus Lumber Inc. is a premier supplier of forest products and building materials. Matheus is proud to serve as a comprehensive mill-direct distributor to Multifamily, Mixed-Use, and Commercial sectors nationwide. Our experience as a full-scope vendor allows us to provide complete construction packages to include: framing lumber, sheathing, EWP, engineered trusses, rough framing hardware, building envelope, exterior siding and trim, windows, railings, and exterior doors. In addition, Matheus also serves the Industrial consumer with materials for bridge construction, pier and marina assembly, crane mats, and concrete form.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.