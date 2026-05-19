The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, at 6 p.m. ET on Prime Video, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Last season, Chase Briscoe captured the pole with a lap of 182.852 mph (29.532 secs.), and Ross Chastain executed an improbable comeback from starting at the rear of the field to outduel William Byron in the closing laps to win the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Track & Race Information for the Coca-Cola 600

Season Race No. 13 of 36 (May 24, 2026)

Race Purse: $13,855,363

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Paved Oval

Banking/Turns 1 & 2: 24 degrees

Banking/Turns 3 & 4: 24 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 1,980 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,500 feet

Length and Race Stages for the Coca-Cola 600

Race Length: 400 laps / 600 miles

Stage Lengths (all 4): 100 laps each

Who and what should you look out for at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

Brad Keselowski leads all active NCS drivers in wins at Charlotte Motor Speedway with two victories (2013, 2020), and 10 of the 57 NCS winners are active this weekend. In seven starts, Tyler Reddick leads all active drivers in the NCS in average finishing position. Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in the NCS in laps led with 1,487 laps led in 37 starts.

Active Charlotte Race Winners (10) Wins Seasons Brad Keselowski 2 2020, 2013 Ross Chastain 1 2025 Christopher Bell 1 2024 Ryan Blaney 1 2023 Denny Hamlin 1 2022 Kyle Larson 1 2021 Chase Elliott 1 2020 Kyle Busch 1 2018 Austin Dillon 1 2017 Joey Logano 1 2015

The first starting position is the most proficient. It has produced 19 wins, more winners than any other starting position, with a winning percentage of 14.9%. The most recent was Denny Hamlin in 2022.

Stats Winning % Wins Winning from the First Starting Position: 14.96% 19 Winning from the Front Row: 28.35% 36 Winning from a Top-Five Starting Position: 55.12% 70 Winning from a Top-10 Starting Position: 74.02% 94 Winning After Starting Outside the Top 10: 25.98% 33 Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20: 8.66% 11

The Driver Picks for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway