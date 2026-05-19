The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, at 6 p.m. ET on Prime Video, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Last season, Chase Briscoe captured the pole with a lap of 182.852 mph (29.532 secs.), and Ross Chastain executed an improbable comeback from starting at the rear of the field to outduel William Byron in the closing laps to win the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 25, 2025.
Track & Race Information for the Coca-Cola 600
Season Race No. 13 of 36 (May 24, 2026)
Race Purse: $13,855,363
Track Length: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Paved Oval
Banking/Turns 1 & 2: 24 degrees
Banking/Turns 3 & 4: 24 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 1,980 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,500 feet
Length and Race Stages for the Coca-Cola 600
Race Length: 400 laps / 600 miles
Stage Lengths (all 4): 100 laps each
Who and what should you look out for at Charlotte Motor Speedway?
Brad Keselowski leads all active NCS drivers in wins at Charlotte Motor Speedway with two victories (2013, 2020), and 10 of the 57 NCS winners are active this weekend. In seven starts, Tyler Reddick leads all active drivers in the NCS in average finishing position. Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in the NCS in laps led with 1,487 laps led in 37 starts.
|Active Charlotte Race Winners (10)
|Wins
|Seasons
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|2020, 2013
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2025
|Christopher Bell
|1
|2024
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|2023
|Denny Hamlin
|1
|2022
|Kyle Larson
|1
|2021
|Chase Elliott
|1
|2020
|Kyle Busch
|1
|2018
|Austin Dillon
|1
|2017
|Joey Logano
|1
|2015
The first starting position is the most proficient. It has produced 19 wins, more winners than any other starting position, with a winning percentage of 14.9%. The most recent was Denny Hamlin in 2022.
|Stats
|Winning %
|Wins
|Winning from the First Starting Position:
|14.96%
|19
|Winning from the Front Row:
|28.35%
|36
|Winning from a Top-Five Starting Position:
|55.12%
|70
|Winning from a Top-10 Starting Position:
|74.02%
|94
|Winning After Starting Outside the Top 10:
|25.98%
|33
|Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20:
|8.66%
|11
The Driver Picks for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Tyler Reddick has two top fives, five top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 10.429.
- William Byron has one pole, four top fives, five top 10s, and an average finish of 13.778.
- Ryan Blaney has one win, three top fives, four top 10s, and an average finish of 21.000.
- Ty Gibbs has one pole, one top 10, and an average finish of 18.667.
- Denny Hamlin has three poles, one win, 12 top fives, 21 top 10s, and an average finish of 12.559