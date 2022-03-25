Kligerman to make 100th Truck career start at COTA

Competing in his 14th season among NASCAR’s top three national touring series, Parker Kligerman is within reach of a milestone start. By competing in this weekend’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Circuit of the Americas, the part-time competitor of the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST will make his 100th career start in the Truck circuit.

A native of Stamford, Connecticut, Kligerman made his Truck Series debut at Texas Motor Speedway in October 2010. By then, he was the 2009 ARCA Rookie of the Year and had made 15 career starts in the Xfinity Series between Team Penske and Smith-Ganassi Racing. Driving the No. 29 Dodge Ram for Brad Keselowski Racing, Kligerman started 13th and finished ninth.

The following season, Kligerman returned to the Truck circuit for a full-time campaign in the No. 29 Dodge Ram for BKR, where he contested for the Rookie-of-the-Year title. Throughout the season, his best career result on the track were back-to-back runner-up results at Texas Motor Speedway in June and at Kentucky Speedway in July. He also earned a total of four top-five results and eight top-10 results with an average-finishing result of 15.0 and an 11th-place result in the final standings.

Kligerman spent the first half of the 2012 Truck season as a driver for BKR, where he earned his third career runner-up result at Dover International Speedway in May along with an additional top-five result and five top-10 results. At the halfway mark, Kligerman departed BKR and joined Red Horse Racing as driver of the No. 7 Red Horse Racing Toyota Tundra for the remaining half of the 2012 season. In his first five starts with RHR, he earned four top-five results, including two runner-up results. Then at Talladega Superspeedway in October, Kligerman earned his first Truck Series career victory after fending off veteran Johnny Sauter and the field with a multi-truck erupting behind him on the final lap. By then, he was the eighth first-time winner of the 2012 season. Kligerman went on to post sixth runner-up result in the Truck Series at Texas in November before concluding the season in a career-best fifth place in the final standings.

During the following two seasons, Kligerman made one start apiece in the Truck Series for BRG Motorsports. In 2013, where he was a full-time Xfinity competitor for Kyle Busch Motorsports, he drove the No. 20 BRG Motorsports Toyota Tundra to a fourth-place result at Talladega in October despite being involved in a multi-truck wreck on the final lap. In 2014, where he started the season as a Cup Series competitor for Swan Racing before being released in April due to ownership issues, he drove the No. 58 BRG Motorsports Toyota Tundra to a 29th-place result at Daytona International Speedway in February after being involved in a late multi-truck wreck.

Following a one-year absence, Kligerman returned to the Truck Series in 2016 as a driver for Ricky Benton Racing Enterprises, beginning at Daytona. He commenced the season with a strong third-place effort at Daytona and returned for the following seven events in the schedule, where he notched back-to-back eighth-place results at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February and at Martinsville Speedway in April. For the remainder of the season, Kligerman drove the No. 05 Athenian Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado to a 19th-place result at Kentucky Speedway in July and made two additional starts with RBR Enterprises at Bristol Motor Speedway in August and at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.

In 2017, Kligerman returned as a part-time Truck competitor for Henderson Motorsports. By then, he was also serving as a NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series pit reporter for NBC Sports. Despite failing to qualify for the season-opening event at Daytona and finishing 31st at Atlanta, he notched four top-10 results during his next five scheduled starts. Then at Talladega in October, Kligerman fended off the field mixed with Playoff and non-Playoff contenders during a two-lap shootout and when a final lap accident struck behind him to claim his second Truck Series career triumph. By then, he became the fourth competitor to achieve multiple Truck victories at Talladega Superspeedway.

The following season, Kligerman, who remained with Henderson Motorsports but was unable to return to Victory Lane, competed in eight of 23 races in the schedule, where he achieved a season-best fourth-place result at Bristol in August.

After making three starts in 2019 with a season-best result of 10th at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November, Kligerman, who remained at Henderson Motorsports for a fourth season, made eight starts in 2020. He earned four top-10 results during his part-time schedule, including a strong fourth-place result at Bristol.

In 2021, Kligerman and Henderson Motorsports competed in 11 of 22 races in the schedule, where they achieved a total of five top-10 results and a season-best result of fifth place twice (Watkins Glen International in August and at Darlington Raceway in September).

Photo by Ted Seminara for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Through 99 previous starts, Kligerman has achieved two victories, two poles, 20 top-five results, 45 top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 14.0. He is coming off a fourth-place run at Daytona in February as he will make his second of select Truck starts this season at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Kligerman is scheduled to make his 100th Camping World Truck Series career start at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 26, with the event’s coverage to occur at 1 p.m. ET on FS1.