Showtime Heads to Road Atlanta on a High After Inaugural TA Class Win

Atlanta, GEORGIA – March 25, 2022 – Franklin Tennessee based Showtime Motorsports heads to Road Atlanta for Round 3 of the 2022 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season on a high after scoring their first TA Class win the last day at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Paul Menard had a perfect weekend at the “Home for American Racing” with pole position, the fastest lap and a convincing win to give Ken Thwaits’ team a huge boost as the season really gets underway.

Paul is not available for the race at Road Atlanta, and neither is second TA2 driver Carl Rydquist, meaning it will be a slimmed down team that heads south to Georgia for the second leg of the Spring double-header. However, both Showtime drivers have won at the track before and certainly know their way round the undulating circuit.

A podium third in the No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Showtime Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro at Sebring followed by P6 at Charlotte means Ken Thwaits himself has 45 Championship points after two races but is just 4 points behind Tomy Drissi in third. Meanwhile over in TA2 Cameron Lawrence, driving the No. 6 Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro, is enjoying his first season with the Showtime Motorsports team and finds himself behind only race winners Rafa Matos and Tyler Kicera in P3 out of 42 entrants in the Drivers’ Championship with 40 points after the initial two races. With the Showtime Franklin Road team understandably buoyed by their win at Atlanta, both men will be looking to build on the confidence that inaugural victory has given the whole outfit.

Hence when we spoke to Ken ahead of the trip to Georgia he was in a particularly upbeat mood, “It was fantastic to get our first win in TA at Charlotte. Now it’s my turn! We’re really looking forward to it and I know Cameron is as well. It’s great that we can be competitive in both classes and we’ll both be aiming for the podium again at a track where we’ve each won before. It’s a great track of speed and one of the best for passing so it should be a lot of fun and a good spectacle for the fans.”

Ken won the 2020 XGT event at Atlanta en route to the Championship and will qualify his TA1 car at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday with the 100-mile race, over 40 laps, at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 27.

Cameron, who won the 2015 TA2 event at the track, will line-up for practice is at 11:15 a.m. on Friday with the qualifying session at 4:25p.m. that afternoon. The TA2 race at Atlanta is on Saturday, March 26 at 1pm and fans can buy tickets through this link: http://speedtour.net/events/. We hope to see you there!

CBS Sports Network Air Times

This weekend’s races from Road Atlanta will air on CBS Sports Network the week following the event. TA/XGT/SGT/GT will air on Saturday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m. ET, while TA2 will air on Sunday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Before that, fans can watch last weekend’s races from Charlotte ROVAL this weekend. The TA/XGT/SGT/GT races are on Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET while the TA2 race is on Saturday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

