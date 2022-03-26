Search
Ford Performance NASCAR: Cole Custer Finishes 3rd in COTA Xfinity Series Race

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Cup Series
Pit Boss 250 – Saturday, March 26, 2022

FORD FINISHING RESULTS
3rd – Cole Custer
11th – Ryan Sieg
22nd – Patrick Gallagher
26th – Riley Herbst
34th – Joe Graf Jr.

COLE CUSTER, No. 07 Bucked Up Energy Drink Ford Mustang — Finished 3rd

“It was good to get out there and get those laps. I think I overdrove the car a lot of the day, so it was good to get in a rhythm. The track gets really hot and slick in the afternoon, so it is good to know that for the Cup car. I am pretty frustrated. I think we would have had a really good shot to win that race and I just made a stupid mistake and sped on pit road. I can’t thank everyone enough at Bucked Up and Ford Performance. Hopefully, we can have another good run tomorrow in our Cup Mustang.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang — Finished 26th

WHAT WERE YOU DEALING WITH AFTER THAT FIRST LAP SKIRMISH? “It just wasn’t a good day. Our toe was just off a little bit after that. It just wasn’t a good day by anyone, so we will just regroup and go on to Richmond.”



Official Release
