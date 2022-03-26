Toyota Racing – NXS COTA Post-Race Report – 03.26.22

GIBBS BATTLES THROUGH ADVERSITY TO SOLID FINISH

Parker Kligerman, Ty Gibbs score top-15 finishes to lead Toyota in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS (March 26, 2022) – Parker Kligerman (12th) and Ty Gibbs (15th) led Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday evening.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Circuit of the Americas

Race 6 of 33 – 156.86 miles, 46 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, AJ Allmendinger*

2nd, Austin Hill*

3rd, Cole Custer*

4th, Noah Gragson*

5th, Sam Mayer*

12th, PARKER KLIGERMAN

15th, TY GIBBS

18th, BRANDON JONES

19th, PARKER CHASE

28th, BUBBA WALLACE

29th, JJ YELEY

37th, WILL RODGERS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

PARKER CHASE, No. 26 Bahnbrecker Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 19th

Top-20 in your Xfinity debut at your home track, what did this mean to you?

“It’s always special racing at COTA with it being 45 minutes from my house. Every time I race here, no matter what it is, I always have a lot of people out here – friends and family. To make Xfinity Series debut with Toyota and Sam Hunt Racing here at COTA is pretty cool, we came home 19th but we had a lot more pace. I think our lap times were a lot of the times inside the top-five and top-10 in speed. It’s just rough out there. We started further back then we wanted to and it’s just hard to make up position on a road course, especially starting middle to back of the pack.”

#

