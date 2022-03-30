One bingo game for each day of the week

Everybody loves Bingo, a great and fun way to spend time in your free time. Bingo games have been around since the early 1900s, but you’ll still find millions of people playing worldwide. For those who don’t like the conventional cube, why not try a fresh game that is one of the best online bingo games with real money? Seven days of binging: what could be more fun than this? We will look at seven of the best online bingo games available to play today. Also, how they differ from each other.

Monday — Bingo millions

Bingo Millions is one of the first and most successful game types offered by the most popular bingo casino online sites. The game features a variety of different play types, including Multi-Player Bingo, where more than one player can participate in a single game. Moreover, Single-Player Bingo, is a solo type of game where only one player plays at a time. The site’s main feature is its vast selection of bingo cards, with over 3 million in circulation at any given time. Moreover, it has a great selection of bingo cards to choose from.

Tuesday — Bingo street

Bingo Street is a fun and friendly bingo website designed to give players the best possible experience with their online bingo game. The site features a design by the same people who run the very popular Wink Bingo, 888 Ladies, and Posh Bingo. Therefore, you know that it will be good. The online bingo game features a vibrant and welcoming design full of bright colors and big fonts. Hence, this is something that makes it instantly appealing. However, do not let the bold design fool you. There are plenty of great features for you.

Wednesday — Castle jackpot

Castle Jackpot is the best online bingo site for players looking for a medieval theme. The site is also home to some excellent promotions, including a £10 no deposit bonus available to new players. You can use your free £10 to purchase 100 bingo tickets in all of Castle Jackpot’s rooms, including 75-ball and 90-ball games. There are also plenty of free bingo games where you can win real cash prizes with no deposit required. New players will also benefit from a 100% first deposit bonus, after making your first initial payment to double chances.

Thursday – 75 Ball Bingo Game

As the most popular online bingo game, 75-ball is the go-to option for many players. This game is played on a 5×5 grid with 25 numbers on every card. The letter B covers the five numbers in the first column of each card, I represent the second column, and so on. The middle square is a free space and can be used to complete patterns. The goal of this game is to match your cards with the pattern you are playing with or have the entire card covered by matching numbers to win a prize.

Friday — Wink bingo

Wink Bingo is one of the best online bingo sites in the UK. It is a state-of-the-art website that offers its players more than just an ordinary bingo game. The site is popular for being one of the most generous bingo sites for bonuses and promotions and offers numerous ways for players to win massive amounts of real cash. New players can rest assured that they are getting the best bang for their buck. Wink Bing offers newbies a £40 welcome bonus plus 50 free spins on their first deposit of only £10.

Saturday — Paddy power bingo

Paddy Power Bingo has been designed with three things in mind: fun, simplicity, and the very best of Irish fortune. Fans of the site can play a wide range of games, including 75 balls, 80 balls, and 90 ball bingo. The bingo site also offers a variety of multi-player/multi-stake slot games, scratch cards, and instant win titles. There are no less than nine different bingo rooms at Paddy Power Bingo, including Lucky Stars, Bargain Bingo, and Super Jackpot. Each room has its jackpot amount and offers players the chance to win a different prize fund.

Heart Bingo is a site that offers players a lot of free bingo games and some fun promotions. Players at this site will also find plenty of slots, table games, and other casino games to enjoy. The welcome bonus here is worth up to £50 in cash and 50 free spins on the Paper Wins slot game. This site also has a VIP program that includes perks such as cashback, birthday bonuses, and prize draws. The jackpots available here are some of the best around, and there are always new games to try out.