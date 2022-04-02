Three Camaro ZL1’s qualify in the top-10 at Richmond Raceway

William Byron will lead the field to the green Sunday afternoon from the front row after qualifying second.

FOX will telecast the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway live at 3:30 p.m. ET tomorrow, Sunday, April 3. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

2nd WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

5th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1

8th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 ONX HOMES / IFLY CAMARO ZL1

14th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1

15th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 A SHOC CAMARO ZL1

16th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 GUARANTEED RATE CAMARO ZL1

21st KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

23rd LANDON CASSILL, NO. 77 VOYAGER: CRYPTO FOR ALL CAMARO ZL1

25th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BREZTRI CAMARO ZL1

26th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ACTION INDUSTRIES CAMARO ZL1

28th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

30th TY DILLON, NO. 42 CHEVYLINERS.COM CAMARO ZL1

31st COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 NATIONS GUARD CAMARO ZL1

32nd RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 SUNNYD CAMARO ZL1

36th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

37th GREG BIFFLE, NO. 44 NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:



1st Ryan Blaney (Ford)

2nd William Byron (Chevrolet)

3rd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

4th Chase Briscoe (Ford)

5th Erik Jones (Chevrolet)

