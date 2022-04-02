Three Camaro ZL1’s qualify in the top-10 at Richmond Raceway

William Byron will lead the field to the green Sunday afternoon from the front row after qualifying second.
FOX will telecast the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway live at 3:30 p.m. ET tomorrow, Sunday, April 3. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:
2nd WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1
5th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1
8th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 ONX HOMES / IFLY CAMARO ZL1
14th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1
15th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 A SHOC CAMARO ZL1
16th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 GUARANTEED RATE CAMARO ZL1
21st KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1
23rd LANDON CASSILL, NO. 77 VOYAGER: CRYPTO FOR ALL CAMARO ZL1
25th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BREZTRI CAMARO ZL1
26th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ACTION INDUSTRIES CAMARO ZL1
28th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1
30th TY DILLON, NO. 42 CHEVYLINERS.COM CAMARO ZL1
31st COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 NATIONS GUARD CAMARO ZL1
32nd RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 SUNNYD CAMARO ZL1
36th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1
37th GREG BIFFLE, NO. 44 NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1
TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:
1st Ryan Blaney (Ford)
2nd William Byron (Chevrolet)
3rd Kyle Busch (Toyota)
4th Chase Briscoe (Ford)
5th Erik Jones (Chevrolet)
