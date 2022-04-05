Cross Country Adjusting Joins Gilliland Rookie Campaign

Claims Adjusting Business to Partner with Front Row Motorsports at Martinsville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 5, 2022) – Todd Gilliland will have a new partner heading into one of his favorite tracks this weekend. Cross Country Adjusting, an industry leader in insurance claim services, will support the No. 38 Ford Mustang team this weekend at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Gilliland is a former winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the track and considers it one of his best.

Gilliland will be making his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Martinsville with Cross Country Adjusting branding and colors on his No. 38 Ford Mustang. Cross Country Adjusting provides services such as commercial and residential property claim management, flood adjusting, catastrophe response and more. Their commitment to excellence aligns with the sport of NASCAR.

“Just as in NASCAR, every detail matters,” said Troy Shaw, Vice President of Cross Country Adjusting. “We pride ourselves in being the best in what we do and provide our customers the best product in the market. We want people to learn more about us and that is why we are partnering with Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland in front of a national audience at the Martinsville Speedway. We can provide a service to the fans and those involved in the sport.”

For Gilliland, he is happy to have more support in his inaugural NASCAR Cup Series season. He’s also looking forward to heading to Martinsville.

“Our Cross Country Adjusting Ford Mustang looks awesome,” Gilliland stated. “There have been many great partners who are helping us this season. That gives me more confidence knowing that we have this support. This weekend it is another new partner with Cross Country Adjusting joining the team. We are glad they are with us.

“And it’s really cool they are with us at Martinsville. I just love this track and can’t wait to race there on Saturday night. It’s just cool. The car is going to look great; the fans will be excited and I’m going to be excited. It’s a race that I’m really looking forward to.”

For more information about Cross Country Adjusting, visit www.ccadjust.com.

ABOUT CROSS COUNTRY ADJUSTING

Cross Country Adjusting, founded in 2005, has quickly grown to become one of the nation’s leading insurance claim service companies providing services in all 48 contiguous states. From the very beginning, our goal has been to provide the best service possible for the insured at the most affordable cost to the carrier. We are the primary vendor for the vast majority of our clients. Our vision of partnership with our clients guides our principles of integrity, excellence, and accuracy. Cross Country Adjusting offers a wide array of services including TPA claims administration, field adjusting for both daily and catastrophe property claims, managed repair network, and virtual inspector program. For more information go to www.CCAdjust.com

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.