No. 10 Smithfield Spirals Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Martinsville Advance

ARIC ALMIROLA

Martinsville Advance

No. 10 Smithfield Spirals Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 (Round 8 of 36)

● Time/Date: 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 9

● Location: Martinsville (Va.) Speedway

● Layout: .526-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 400 laps/210.4 miles

● Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 80 laps / Stage 2: 100 laps / Final Stage: 220 laps

● TV/Radio: FS1 / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Almirola is the only NASCAR Cup Series driver to finish in the top-10 in this year’s opening three races. He finished fifth in the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, sixth at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and sixth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Almirola’s top-10 streak ended with a 12th-place finish at Phoenix Raceway despite running inside the top-10 throughout the race.

● History at Martinsville: In 26 starts, Almirola has earned six top-10 finishes, one top-five, and has led 75 laps on the .526-mile, paperclip-shaped oval.

● Points: Almirola arrives at Martinsville 11th in the driver standings with 184 points, 57 out of first.

● Almirola’s career: In 395 NASCAR Cup Series starts, Almirola has earned three wins, 27 top-five finishes, 87 top-10s, three poles, and has led 899 laps.

Smithfield's famous fully cooked, hickory-smoked Spiral Sliced Hams will adorn the No. 10 Ford this weekend with a fan-favorite red and black design. Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc., is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach.

● One More Time: On Jan. 10, Almirola released a video on his YouTube channel announcing his retirement from fulltime NASCAR Cup Series racing after the 2022 season to spend more time with his family. This year marks Almirola’s 11th fulltime Cup Series season. The official press release can be viewed here.

● Beyond the 10 YouTube Series: In 2022, Almirola is once again sharing his life beyond the No. 10 Smithfield Ford with season three of his award-winning YouTube series. Fans and media can subscribe on YouTube to see Almirola’s personality on and off the track. Episodes have already featured life as a dad, a husband and an athlete, and it gives fans a unique perspective on what goes on in the life of a professional NASCAR driver. Fans can also follow Almirola’s social media channels: @Aric_Almirola on Twitter and Instagram, and @AricAlmirola on Facebook.

Aric Almirola, Driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Spirals Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

What is it about short-track racing that drivers love?

“Short-track racing is where we all came from. It’s where our sport began. You get to put the racing back in the driver’s hands and there’s a lot of beating and banging involved. You can’t pass much, so you have to stay mentally and physically focused the entire time. It’s close-quarter racing at its finest and even better when we get to race under the lights on a Saturday night.”

After Richmond, how do you feel about your short-track program?

“We just missed the balance of the car at Richmond and tried a different strategy to make up for it. The race obviously ended with a big strategy call and we were not the beneficiaries of it. It’s hard to tell from that race to know how well we’ll be on short tracks, so we’re still taking notes and trying to maximize our days. Kevin (Harvick) had the right pit call and the 14 had some speed, so we know we’re capable of finding it as a team. I always look forward to Martinsville. Our finishes don’t indicate it, but we always find a good run there. If we can stay out of trouble, we should be there at the end for a much needed momentum boost.”

No. 10 Smithfield Spirals Ford Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Aric Almirola

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Jerry Cook

Hometown: Toledo, Ohio

Engineer: Davin Restivo

Hometown: Asheboro, North Carolina

Engineer: James Kimbrough

Hometown: Pensacola, Florida

Spotter: Joel Edmonds

Hometown: Dobson, North Carolina

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: Ryan Mulder

Hometown: Sioux Center, Iowa

Rear Tire Changer: Trevor White

Hometown: Arlington, Texas

Tire Carrier: Tyler Bullard

Hometown: King, North Carolina

Jack Man: Sean Cotton

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Fuel Man: James “Ace” Keener

Hometown: Fortuna, California

Road Crew Members

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Robbie Fairweather

Hometown: Westbrookville, New York

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Tire Specialist: Rusty Davidson

Hometown: Mount Juliet, Tennessee

Transporter Co-Driver: Steven Casper

Hometown: Salisbury, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia