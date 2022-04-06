Logano to make Truck return with David Gilliland Racing at Bristol Dirt Course

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will be making a one-race return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the upcoming Pinty’s Truck Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Course on April 16.

In a news release through social media from David Gilliland Racing, Logano, who currently competes as a full-time Cup Series competitor for Team Penske, will be joining the organization and pilot the No. 54 Ford F-150 sponsored by Planet Fitness as he seeks his second victory on the Bristol Dirt Course one year after winning the inaugural Cup event on Bristol’s dirt layout.

Logano, who won the non-points Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this past February, is embarking in his 10th full-time Cup season for Team Penske, where he has recorded one top-five result and three top-10 results through the first seven scheduled events. He is ranked in fifth place in the regular season standings.

The Bristol Dirt event will mark Logano’s first event on a dirt course in the Truck Series and first appearance in the Truck circuit since he last competed at Martinsville Speedway in March 2015, where he notched his lone Truck career victory from pole position while competing for Brad Keselowski Racing. He made his Truck debut at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2008 for HT Motorsports, where he finished 26th, before competing in six additional Truck events between 2013 and 2015 for Brad Keselowski Racing.

In seven Truck career starts, Logano has recorded one victory, one pole, four top-five results, 191 laps led and an average-finishing result of 11.1.

The news comes nearly two weeks after Logano took to social media to unveil his plans of competing in the event. It also comes a day after David Gilliland Racing announced that Harrison Burton, a 2022 NASCAR Cup Series rookie candidate, will be making a one-race Truck return in the team’s No. 17 Ford F-150 entry for the event. Both Logano and Burton will compete alongside David Gilliland Racing’s full-time competitors Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray

We’ve got Cup Series champion and past Bristol Dirt winner @joeylogano behind the wheel at The Last Great Coliseum! 🟪🟨 pic.twitter.com/KpYySd8yX3 — David Gilliland Racing (@dgr_racing) April 6, 2022

Logano is scheduled to compete in the Pinty’s Truck Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Course on April 16 with coverage to occur at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.