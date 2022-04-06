Weekend schedule for Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR heads to Martinsville Speedway this weekend as all three national series prepare to compete on the 0.526-mile track. The 2022 Cup Series season has produced seven different winners in seven races. Will the trend continue?

Martinsville is the only currently active track that has been on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule since the inaugural race season in 1949. There have been 146 races with 55 different race winners. Denny Hamlin leads the nine active drivers who have previously been to victory lane at Martinsville with five wins.

Martinsville will be the second race in the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash program with participants AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Riley Herbst and Sam Mayer vying for the $100,000 prize.

The Camping World Truck Series has seen a streak of eight different winners at Martinsville, dating back to April 2017.

There will also be five drivers who are making their Truck Series debut this week. They include Dillon Steuer/Young’s Motorsports, Chase Janes and Blake Lothian/Reaume Brother Racing, Jake Garcia/McAnally-Hilgemann Racing and Justin S. Carroll with his family-owned team, Terry Carroll Motorsports.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, April 7

3 p.m.: Truck Series Practice, Groups 1 & 2 – FS1

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/2 Laps/All Entries – FS1

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice, Groups 1 & 2 – FS1

6 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/2 LAPS/All Entries – FS1

8 p.m.: Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 race

Stages 50/100/200 Laps = 105.2 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Purse: $693,842

Friday, April 8

4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Practice Groups A & B – FS1/MRN

5:05 PM Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Groups A & B/Single Vehicle, 2 Laps, 2 Rounds – FS1/MRN

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com

Stages 60/120/250 Laps = 131.5 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Purse: $1,501,956

Saturday, April 9

7:30 p.m.: Cup Series Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 race

Stages 80/180/400 Laps = 210.4 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Purse: $6,917,073