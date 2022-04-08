GMS Racing NCWTS Martinsville Speedway Recap

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 12TH

FINISH: 8TH

POINTS: 13TH

Quote: “Overall, it was a pretty solid race for us tonight at Martinsville. I think that has been probably our cleanest race from start to finish yet. I’m really proud of my Champion Power Equipment crew, we cleaned all of our mistakes up and I thought we had a legitimate fifth place truck. We opted for stage points to help us get out of a hole, which might have ended up hindering our finish, but overall I’m proud of everyone tonight.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 29TH

FINISH: 35TH

POINTS: 27TH

Quote: “Extremely frustrating race for us tonight at Martinsville. I’m absolutely gutted for my No. 24 Chevy Liners team. Once again, we just got caught up in others’ messes and had nowhere to go. It’s tough to keep on swallowing these unfortunate finishes. I hope we can turn our luck around next weekend at Bristol so we can get our season back on track. I’m thankful for everybody on my team putting in the effort to bring me fast trucks each week and I know our time is coming.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

