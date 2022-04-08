Should you buy an electric or hybrid van?

If you’re in the market for a new van, you may be considering an eco-friendlier option. With the petrol and diesel ban coming in 2030, many drivers may be considering getting ahead of the game and adopting a greener vehicle now. Vans are much more adaptable than a car too and can suit a range of drivers. Whether it’s for business or personal use, choosing the right van is key. If you’re thinking of making the switch to a van that is better for the environment, you could consider either a fully electric van or a hybrid vehicle, depending on your van requirements. Let’s take a look at whether you should buy an electric or hybrid van now.

What is an electric van?

Electric vans work in the same way as electric cars. Instead of a traditional combustion engine, electric vans are powered by an electric motor. The electric motor is powered by rechargeable batteries which you can charge at home. Electric vans are limited to their electrical range provided by the batteries, but thanks to innovations in electric cars in the past few years, many vans nowadays have electric ranges of over 200 miles on a single charge. There’s no tailpipe involved so there are no harmful emissions released into the environment which can be one of the biggest selling points for buyers. Electric vans can be more expensive to buy but the running costs are considerably lower than those of a petrol or diesel van. If you are looking into getting an electric van, you can also benefit from government grants or van finance deals to help reduce your costs.

What is a hybrid van?

A hybrid van is one that combines two means of propulsion to power the vehicle. Most often this is a petrol engine and an electric motor. Unlike electric vans, there are actually three different types of hybrid vans to consider. They tend to be full hybrids, mild hybrids, and plug-in hybrids. Full and mild hybrids recharge the electric battery through regenerative braking and tend to have smaller electric batteries than PHEVs. Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) can be charged at home like an electric van. PHEVs tend to have longer electric ranges as the batteries are bigger and if you only travel around 30 miles a day, you may never need to use the petrol engine at all!

Which is better?

To determine which is better, you may need to consider a few lifestyle factors. The electric range of fully electric vans will always be better than hybrid so it can depend on how many miles you travel each day. If you use your van each day for a few short journeys, you could be more suited to a hybrid van. If your main reason for getting a new van is the environmental benefits, fully electric vans will always come out on top. This is because they don’t release any harmful pollutants, but hybrid vans still do due to the petrol or diesel engines involved. If you don’t know which is best for you, you could consider the benefits of each type of eco-friendly van first.

What are the benefits of electric vans?

There are a number of benefits to owning an electric van that are attractive to buyers.

Environmentally friendly

Petrol and diesel engines release harmful pollutants into the environment which contribute to global warming. Electric vans don’t release any emissions and help to improve human health and environmental health.

Lower running costs

Electric vans are considerably cheaper to run than petrol or diesel vans. This is because the cost of electricity is lower than that of fuel prices. It also tends to be cheaper to maintain electric vans as they have fewer moving parts and maintenance costs are reduced.

Government incentives

You can take advantage of the government incentives which make it easier to buy an electric van. You can get up to 20% off the list price of a new electric van from the UK government. Electric vans can also be exempt from congestion charges and benefit from free parking in some towns and cities.

Advantages of buying a hybrid van

If you’re not ready to go fully electric, you may be more suited to getting a hybrid van.

Less impact on the environment

Hybrid vans aren’t as environmentally friendly as fully electric vehicles, but they are considerably better for the environment than petrol or diesel alternatives. Diesel cars and vans release the most harmful pollutants into the environment so you could consider choosing a petrol hybrid van.

Financial benefits

Hybrid vans are also exempt from many congestion charges and lower annual tax bills. There are also a number of hybrid finance deals available to help spread the cost of owning a hybrid van and make them more affordable.

Higher resale value

Hybrid cars and vans tend to depreciate slower than other models. This means you could benefit more when it comes to selling your van. More people are turning to hybrid vans and their popularity is growing so the resale value of your van can be higher than those of a petrol or diesel van.