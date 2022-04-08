SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt | Joe Graf Jr. Martinsville Speedway April Event Preview

SS Greenlight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | Call 811 Before You Dig 250

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Bucked Up LFG Burn

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams

Spotter: TJ Bell

2022 Driver Points Position: 29th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 20th

Engine: Roush Yates Engines (RYE)

Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Starting Position: 24th

Notes of Interest:

Full of Energy (Burn): Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Ford Mustang this weekend.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway is the sixth race of 2022 but is the 37th race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.

This weekend and for a second time in 2022, Bucked Up will promote its new Bucked Up LFG Burn product.

LFG Burn is a revolutionary pre-workout specifically designed to optimize fat loss. Designed to complement your hard work, LFG acts as both a pre-workout and a fat burning supplement.

This science-based, non-proprietary formula supplies breakthrough ingredients to help you achieve your noble quest towards fat loss.

About Bucked Up Energy: Bucked Up started in 2013 when twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner started marketing a product called Deer Antler Spray. After selling thousands of bottles to GNCs nationwide, the company morphed into what is now Bucked Up, a full-fledged vitamins and supplements manufacturer.

The company has gone from its humble beginnings to becoming the No. 1 best-selling pre-workout brand that’s available in over 10,000 stores worldwide.

Plenty Of Other Bucked Up Energy Drinks Options Available Too: Bucked Up Energy now offers more than 10 quenching options, but two of their popular flavors, Pink Lemonade and Mango Tango now include low-stim options.

Low-stim has the same innovative ingredients that make their OG formula so powerful for focus, mood, motivation and energy. Bucked Up made just one small change and they have been surprised by the resulting epicness.

Boasting a modest of 100mg of caffeine, Bucked Up Low-Stim delivers the same energy, focus, mood, motivation – while reducing the common side effects that come from too-much caffeine, jitters, sleeplessness and anxiety.

Traveling Man: It’s been a busy week for Joe Graf Jr. In between the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway, Graf traveled to Las Vegas, Nev., where he attended a tradeshow for a current marketing partner, while also signed autographs and met with potential new marketing partners introduced through the current marketing partner’s business-to-business initiatives.

Settling In: Martinsville marks the eighth race that the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) team embraces their manufacturer switch from Chevrolet to Ford while incorporating its technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing.

SHR will supply the organization with race cars while Roush Yates Engines will provide the legendary Ford horsepower. In addition to providing race cars to SSGLRwJL, SHR will also provide technical support for the entire 33-race season.

Additionally, Graf will have NASCAR Cup Series and Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe as teammates for select events throughout the 2022 season.

Don’t Forget The New Partner Too: SS GreenLight Racing has added Jeff Lefcourt as a new co-owner of the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, as well as director of business development for the organization.

Lefcourt, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. joins SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) with a long history of racing endeavors including owning Bethel (N.Y.) Motor Speedway in upstate New York, a current-NASCAR sanctioned race track.

The noted philanthropist, entrepreneur and real estate developer has deep ties to grassroots racing and was instrumental in helping secure the Stewart-Haas Racing alliance with SSGLRwJL in 2022.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his fourth career start at Martinsville Speedway in Friday night’s race.

In his previous three efforts, Graf has delivered a career track best 15th place effort driving for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt last October.

Additionally, Graf has managed finishes of 21st and 38th respectively.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Short Track Nuggets: At tracks classified as short tracks with a track length of under 1.0-mile, Graf has 12 previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts.

He holds an average starting position of 26.0 and an improved average result of 22.5 and has been running at the conclusion of 11 of the 12 races.

Richmond (Va.) Raceway | ToyotaCare 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Graf and the SSGLRwJL team debuted the No. 07 Bucked Up Mango Tango Energy Drink Ford Mustang.

After successfully qualifying for the race on their time trials speed, Graf and his team struggled with the overall balance of their race car which hindered their overall performance and yielded a 29th place finish.

School In Session: While juggling a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt, college life has resumed for Joe Graf Jr.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Graf Jr. has resorted to online classes at the University of New York, where he is pursuing a degree in business, media and sports management.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 73rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Friday night and his fourth at the 0.526-mile short track.

In his previous 72 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), six top-five and 17 top-10 finishes.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Veteran David Starr will drive the No. 08 TicketSmarter Ford Mustang on Friday night for his third start of the 2022 season.

Starr is set to make his 237th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and third at Martinsville Speedway. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2021 Cook Out 250, where he finished 22nd after starting 34th for Motorsports Business Management (MBM Motorsports).

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Martinsville Speedway: “Everyone on the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team is very optimistic about Martinsville Speedway on Friday night. The speed and finesse we showcased as a team have us upbeat that we can return to the track and contend for another top-15 finish on Friday night.

“If we do that, it would be a welcomed boost for our upcoming stretch of races.”

On 2022 Season: “There is a lot to be proud about in 2022, but there is just as much work to be done. We pinpointed the issue with our Richmond race and are determined to work hard to make sure it’s the last time we experience that type of setback.

“Without question we have the speed in our race cars to battle for top-20s or better, we just need to do a better job of executing. We are definitely keeping that in mind heading to Martinsville.”

Race Information:

The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the eighth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2022 schedule. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Friday night, April 8 shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About SS Green Light Racing with Jeff Lefcourt:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter and new partner Jeff Lefcourt has been a mainstay entry in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022.