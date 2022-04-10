CHEVY NCS AT MARTINSVILLE: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

BLU-EMU MAXIMUM PAIN RELIEF 400

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES & QUOTES

APRIL 9, 2022

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1

3rd AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 GET BIOETHANOL CAMARO ZL1

5th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 GOPRO CAMARO ZL1

10th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 LLUMAR CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st William Byron (Chevrolet)

2nd Joey Logano (Ford)

3rd Austin Dillon (Chevrolet)

4th Ryan Blaney (Ford)

5th Ross Chastain (Chevrolet)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 1st

Your crew got you the lead at the end of Stage 2. You did the rest all night long. You had to fend off a late-race restart; didn’t place a wheel wrong all night long. How good does it feel to win at Martinsville?

“It feels awesome. When that last caution came out, I thought everyone behind us would pit and luckily we stayed out. We were aggressive. We felt like we could re-fire on the tires and be okay; and you’ve got one of the most aggressive guys behind you in (Joey) Logano. I knew I chattered the tires in (turns) 3 and 4 and kind of left the bottom open, but was able to block my exits and get a good drive off.

This one is for my mom. This same weekend last year she had kind of a mini-stroke and was diagnosed with brain cancer. It means a lot to have her here and it’s been a crazy year. But she’s doing great. And thanks, everybody, for the support. I kind of felt like she was riding in there with me. It’s cool to have her here and I’m definitely going to enjoy this one.”

She was definitely riding with you on the pit box all night long. A lot of smiles. What do you think that moment is going to be like when you see her in a minute?

“It’s going to be awesome. I love my parents. They’ve been so supportive, but also kind of let me grow up as I get older. Yeah, I’ve got a great support system. Thanks to all the fans for coming out. Great crowd. I’ve always wanted to win at Martinsville (Speedway). Got two clocks this weekend, so I’ll enjoy that.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 GET BIOETHANOL CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 3rd

Best career finish here at Martinsville, Austin. We didn’t have to wait until the end about you coming home. We talked about you all race long. Are you excited where you finished or bummed because you were so close?

“I’m a little bummed. I like to pride myself in when we get in those situations being clutch, and that was anything but that on that last restart. I spun the tires pretty good through the gears. Once I got back in line there, I had some grip, and I feel like we had good forward drive all night long and I just felt like if we got to the gears we were going to have a shot at him.

But our Get Bioethanol Chevy was really fast. We’ve been working our tails off. I’m not going to say we haven’t because we’ve been in a simulator, we’ve been working really hard to make this car as good as possible. We want to get RCR a win, and that’s what we’re here racing for. I want to shout out to my wife and Ace back at home and thank the good Lord for bringing us a good run. That was a lot of fun.”

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 GOPRO CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 5th

“It took 300-something laps just to where I could see the leaders. I don’t even know if we made any adjustments tonight. I don’t think we did, which was incredible because yesterday we needed a lot. For once I wish one of these Cup races went the full 500. That’s odd, I never think that. Proud of the effort. Proud of the rebound from yesterday for Trackhouse.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ACTION INDUSTRIES CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 24th

“We didn’t start the night off great with a pass-through penalty that cost us a lap, but we fought hard. Our No. 16 Action Industries Camaro struggled on the long runs, so I think that hurt us the most. I think we learned quite a bit and got the most out of our day. It’s something small to build on, and we will keep pushing forward.”

JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 31st

“It wasn’t the day we were looking for at Martinsville. We had some good short-run speed, but we just struggled on the long runs. Trying to get the dynamic of the car to work throughout the whole run is key for our short-track program. I’m looking forward to Bristol, which I think will be good for us.”

